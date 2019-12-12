The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles at Blue Marsh Lake. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 strenuous miles at Martic Township Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Solanco Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Bob Schutsky at 717-548-3303 or info@birdtreks.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
• Gentleman M/C Sportsmen Club: A block shoot is set for 1-4 p.m. at 937 Lancaster Pike (Route 272 South), Quarryville; 10 miles south of Lancaster at the top of Buck Hill. Signups begin at noon. There will be 15 $3 rounds and one $5 money round. A $5 entry fee includes food and sodas. 12-gauge stock-appearing with 32-inch max barrel length; no scopes. No one under age 12 will be admitted. For information, call Dave Diffenbaugh at 717-598-3127.
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
• Reptile Lady — All about lizards: Open to children ages 3 and up, to be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Kelsey Frey leads an exploration of scaly creatures from around the world, examining live lizards and studying their basic biology and unique features. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 13. Cost is $2 per person ages 2 and up.
MONDAY, DEC. 16
• Spot, squish and scrape the spotted lanternfly: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach about this non-native invasive pest, examining its life cycle so that participants will know how and when to spot it. Learn what you can do to help eliminate this unwelcomed insect from your property and wherever you travel. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 13. Free, although donations are appreciated.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
• Homeschool Wednesday — Preparing for winter: Open to children ages 8-12, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Late fall classes share a focus on mammals. With Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel, students have met the common local mammals over the last few classes. In this class, students will discover how mammals in the woods and fields prepare for the upcoming winter season. Dress for indoor and outdoor activity. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 17. Cost is $4 per child and $1 per adult.
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The QAS 40th annual Christmas Bird Count will be held. The event includes walking and driving to count birds within a prescribed area. Contact Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487 for information. Open to all.
• Winter Solstice celebration: Open to all ages, to be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Learn more about the science behind the Winter Solstice and the cultural traditions that accompany the season with naturalist Brandon Pentz. Participants will make pomanders (clove oranges) and explore the winter sky, weather permitting. Light refreshments are included. Families welcome. Come prepared to spend up to 20 minutes outdoors. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 20. Cost is $3 per person and $2 per pomander.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at the Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
• Bear Requirement — Fur, Feathers, and Ferns: Open to ages 9 and up, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Bear Cub Scouts may join naturalist Ann Strauss for a morning working toward this Bear Adventure Requirement. Participants will be able to complete all but one of the necessary badge requirements, and should come dressed for the weather with shoes for hiking. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 26. Cost is $5 per Scout and $1 per adult.
• New Moon night hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 7-8 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center Forebay. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead participants on a stroll under the dark December sky. The last New Moon of 2019 will allow for stargazing at the winter constellations. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 26. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Christmas Bird Count for kids (and adults) will be held from 9-11 a.m. Contact coordinator John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com to participate. This event, designed to introduce young people to winter birding and nature at Lancaster County Central Park, is appropriate for children ages 6 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult, but adults without children are also welcome to join the group. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5.5 strenuous miles at the State Game Lands and Horseshoe Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lititz Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
• Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsman's Association: Trap shoot, 4-7 p.m. each Tuesday in December. Cost is $4. At 742 Hollow Road, New Providence.
Munchkin Science — winter hike: Open to children ages 3-5, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Meet naturalist Ann Strauss for a hike on the Scout Trail and complete the loop. Children will learn about animals and plants in winter and what is still active and what is not. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Dec. 30. Cost is $3 per child over age 3, and $1 per adult.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Start the new year with a field trip along the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail for the observation of local wintering birds via a walk on the rail trail. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. For information, contact leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675 or go online at QASAudubon.org.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
• Lancaster County Bird Club: The Lancaster Christmas Bird Count will begin at 7 a.m. Barbara Hunsberger (phunsberger@comcast.net or 717-984-2738) is coordinator for this count and Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) is the contact person for volunteers. Participants will be assigned on a team with leaders who are acquainted with their areas and know where to seek out the birds. For more information about the count or LCBC, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for noon at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
• Gun show: The Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association is sponsoring its 63rd annual show. To be held at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center, Service Road off Route 72, Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation: $5. More than 100 tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. The LMLRA was founded in 1956 and now has about 100 members. A non-profit organization, the club meets monthly. Its purpose is to encourage and promote interest in the collecting and shooting of muzzle loading firearms and related items. For information about the club or show, call 717-368-4653.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
• Gifford Pinchot State Park: The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is hosting a 1 p.m. walk. Experience Pinchot Park during the cold weather months with an easy to moderate walk led by a park naturalist. The walks will last about an hour to an hour and a half, depending on weather conditions. Meet at the main day use building in the Conewago Day Use area, off Alpine Road. Dress for the weather, with layers for comfort, warmth, and to stay dry. For information, contact the park office at 717-432-5011.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Signups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.