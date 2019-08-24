The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
• Atglen Sportsmen: 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; $5 for kids 13-17. The club is at 82 Creek Road, Christiana.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in a wooded course. Two elevated platforms. Registration from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults $9, ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food available, located at 85 Range Road. For information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
• Paradise Sportsmen: 40-target 3-D archery shoot to benefit Christian Bowhunters of America; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
• Penn Dutch Sportsmen: 40-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $10 for adults; $5 for kids 12-15. The club is at 5201 Paes Road, New Holland.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m.; $10. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five moderate/strenuous miles in the Fishing Creek Conservancy Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Golden Eagle hikers: At 1:30 p.m., 2-3 miles at a gentle pace for ages 50 and over at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. Program is free, but participants must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ted Nichols II will lead a field trip to Middle Creek WMA. Meet at the visitor’s center parking area at 7 a.m. Be prepared for ticks. The emphasis of this trip is to look for fall migrants that could include warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, shorebirds and hopefully a surprise or two along the way. The group will bird into the early afternoon so bring some snacks, lunch, drinks and dress for the weather. Contact Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register.
MONDAY, AUG. 26
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 27
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Christiana.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
• Late summer wildflowers: Open to ages 6 and up, to be held from 5-6 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Exhibit Farmhouse. The Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow in the late summer features sunflowers, Joe-Pye weeds, ironweeds and early goldenrods, as well as birds and butterflies. Walk with naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 29. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
• Everyday essentials: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Essential oils are thought to aid with anxiety, act as natural cleansers, help with aches, and so much more. Join naturalist Rachel Albright to spend the afternoon making lava bead bracelets, smelling oils and more. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 30. Cost is $10 per person.
• Chestnut Hill Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday; $12 for adults; $3 for kids 15-17; free for kids 14 and under. The club is at 351 Quarry Road, Morgantown.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Lancaster Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sunday and Monday; $12 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
• Music on the porch: Bluegrass jam at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Bring a lawn chair. Pickers are welcome. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: A reloading clinic, presented by an NRA instructor, will be held at 8 a.m. Open to both members and non-members. Novice and experienced reloaders alike are welcome to attend. Safe procedures, equipment and supplies needed are among the topics to be covered. Class is limited to 25 people. To register, contact Art Cassot at avcassot@yahoo.com. EPSA is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg.
• Bouldering clinic: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. All ages are invited to learn about the sport of rock climbing. Rain date Sept. 8, same time. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Paddle in the park: Open to ages 4 and up. Join naturalists Lisa J. Sanchez and Brandon Pentz to try paddling a canoe. Sign up for one or more of the time slots (10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m.) to learn basic paddling strokes. Participants will be shown techniques and given safety instructions on land. Once in the canoe, skills may be practiced in the flat water of an area in the Conestoga River. Meet at 877 Rockford Road (intersection of Rockford and Williamson roads). Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 6. Cost is $5 per person per hour.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
• Columbia Fish and Game Association: Black powder shoot at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. Registration begins at 9 a.m., shoot begins at 10 a.m. Prizes for first through fifth places, plus junior prizes for youths ages 16 and under. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for juniors. For more information contact Stan Newcomer at 717-653-4148, Walt Yoder at 717-872-5783 or Charles Youtz at 717-285-3774.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ian Gardner will lead a 7 a.m. field trip to Chestnut Grove Natural Area, an ideal place to view wildlife and observe nature due to habitat diversity, which includes stream corridors, wetlands, open water, grasslands and forested uplands, as well as its location along the Susquehanna River migratory corridor. Target species for this field trip are migrating raptors and shorebirds, songbirds and grassland birds. CGNA is located south of Washington Boro. Follow River Road for 2.1 miles past the Turkey Hill processing plant to the point where River Road makes a sharp turn to the right. Stay on River Road for .7 miles to where Chestnut Grove Road goes straight ahead and River Road makes a sharp turn to the left. Stay on Chestnut Grove Road for .2 miles. CGNA parking lot is on the right. Be prepared to walk on trails and service roads mostly in the sun. Snacks, water, sunscreen, and insect repellent are recommended. Contact Gardner at 717-350-5815 or gardnie07@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register.
• Fall micro-gardening: Open to all ages, to be held from 1-2 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. This program is designed for those wanting to create a starter garden of their favorite herbs or vegetables. With the help of naturalist Vanessa Stager, participants will create micro-gardens using recycled materials such as k-cups to begin the process of a garden. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Sept. 6. Cost is $2 per person and $3 per garden.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly membership meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Applications for 2020 membership now available. Call 717-665-7729.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
• Columbia Fish and Game: 3-D shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Offering the Pennsylvania hunter-trapper education class for ages over 11. The course, set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., is free and will be held at the Manheim Farm Show Complex, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim. Participants must register on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, pgc.pa.gov, or call 717-283-9198 for information.
• Hemlock Archery: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; 11-under, free with a paying adult. Contact Kyle at 717-306-8782 for more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
• Hemlock Archery: 30-target 3D shoot from 7-11 a.m. Open, bowhunter and traditional yardages at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon. Adults, $10; ages 12-16, $6; 11-under, free with a paying adult. Contact Kyle at 717-306-8782 for more information.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: A Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructor. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fee is $80 for club members, $100 for non-members, and covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.To register, send a check to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Checks should be payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club. Be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.