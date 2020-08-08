The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has resumed its monthly safety briefings for new members as well as its general membership meetings. All outdoor facilities are open, and public trap shoots have resumed on the regular weekly schedule. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have canceled all field trips until late August. New events are being added; however, if pandemic conditons worsen or restrictions return, they may be canceled. Regardless, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: A limited schedule of hikes are being reintroduced. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Lancaster County Park programs are on hold. Park grounds and trails remain accessible to the public for dispersed recreation. For information on park facilities and guidelines when visiting, check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group is, due to COVID-19 concerns, unable to provide programs and field trips as it would have wished. Summer events have been canceled, as well as several in the fall months. To keep abreast of news now, and of what we will be able to offer later, go online at QASAudubon.org. Also, check out the newsletter, new online, or sign up, using the link provided, for QAS Announce to be notified of events by email. Watch for information about the upcoming annual QAS birdseed sale.

SUNDAY, AUG. 9

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a 3D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, youth 13-17 are $5 and ages 12 and under are free. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a high-powered military rifle shoot at 8:30 a.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 10

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its monthly meeting, starting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 13

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has member trapshooting practice each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will host a 3D archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, juniors (ages 12-16) $3. Novelty shoot is three shots for $1. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot, open to all, from 6 p.m. until dusk. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 22

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a work party from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by its annual picnic from 4-9 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Insect Safari Family Fun event is set for a 2 p.m. start at the center, located at 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, e-mail governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. Program is free, but participant must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10, open to the public. A pig roast, speaker and prizes are planned. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 23

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Golden Eagle Hikers, age 50 and over, will meet at 1:30 p.m. and go two to three miles at an easy pace. Trails are rocky and hilly. The center is located at 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, e-mail governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. Program is free, but participant must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold a 3-D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D benefit shoot from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10, open to the public. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and an optional chapel service is set for 7:45 a.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 24

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 25

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: The club, at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy, will hold its weekly public trap shoot, starting at 6 p.m. For information, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a public Buffalo Shoot 40-shot match. Sight-ins will be held from 8-10 a.m., and the match begins at 10 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Zach Millen will lead a field trip to the Conejohela Flats on the Susquehanna River for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds. Meet at 7 a.m. at the Blue Rock Road river access south of Washington Boro. Participants must provide their own canoe or kayak. Limited to 14 participants. Contact Millen at 717-723-1279 or zmillen@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Aug. 28 if you have questions or plan to attend.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 30

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, will hold its weekly sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information and updates, go online at elstonville.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 31

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Monday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, will have its weekly Thursday trap shoot. 25-bird rounds, $4 per round, from 5-8 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY SEPT. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Beginning at 7 p.m., Tracie Young of Raven Ridge Wildlife Center will present “Native Species of Pennsylvania,” a program appropriate for children and centered on backyard wildlife. The election of officers and board members— postponed from the canceled April 2 meeting — will also be held at the beginning of the meeting. For information, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

SATURDAY SEPT. 12

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cowboy Lever Action match starting at 9 a.m. The range will open at 8 a.m. for small-bore sight-ins. Pistol cartridge and rifle sight-ins will be immediately before their respective match begins. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a reloading clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.Lancaster County Bird Club: Ted Nichols II will lead a field trip to Middle Creek WMA. Meet at the visitor center (not open until 8 a.m.) parking area at 7 a.m. and be prepared for ticks. The emphasis of this trip is to look for fall migrants that could include warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, shorebirds and more. The group will bird into the early afternoon so bring snacks, lunch and drinks, and dress for the weather. Contact Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 11 if you have questions or plan to attend.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold a 3D outdoor archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, youth 13-17 are $5 and ages 12 and under are free. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will host a 3D archery shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults are $10, juniors (ages 12-16) $3. Novelty shoot is three shots for $1. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer a Basic Pistol Course designed for those with limited or no experience with handguns. It will be run by an NRA-certified instructor. Class size very limited; $80 for club members; $100 for non-members. Contact training@conewagogunclub.org for registration details.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Silhouette Fun Shoot, open to all, from 6 p.m. until dusk. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or call Ralph Carruthers at 717-285-2559.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY SEPT. 19

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Larry Bernhardt will lead a field trip to Muddy Run Recreation Park. The group will walk a loop around an arm of the lake that is 3-plus miles. Some areas may be wet and muddy or rocky so wear hiking boots. You may want to bring a hiking pole and be prepared for ticks. Meet at 7 a.m. at the parking lot near visitor center. Use park entrance off Bethesda Church Road. Contact Bernhardt at 717-314-1467 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net by 6 p.m. Sept. 18 if you have questions or plan to attend.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. Cold drinks will be available. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY SEPT. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Seth McComsey will lead a field trip to Noel Dorwart Park to look for fall migrants. The Connecticut warbler is one of the target species. This East Hempfield Township park is easy walking on well-maintained trails. Meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot on Good Drive, just north of the railroad crossing and south of Harrisburg Pike. Contact McComsey at 717-517-1503 or stagnantage@aol.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 25 if you have questions or plan to attend.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Carl Groff will lead the count at a hawk watch in the Ironville Community Park parking lot off Prospect Road starting at 9:30 a.m. The viewing area is level and comfortable. Bring chairs and a lunch. Target species will include broad-winged hawk, American kestrel, osprey, bald eagle and sharp-shinned hawk. Binoculars are needed and a spotting scope is helpful. Contact Groffat 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net by 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for information.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY SEPT. 27

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Bruce Carl will lead a field trip to State Game Lands 220. The group will spend the morning looking for migrant species that may include flycatchers, thrushes, vireos, raptors, sparrows and warblers. Bring snacks and water, and be prepared for the weather and for ticks. Meet at 7 a.m. at the SGL 220 parking lot along Swamp Church Road just outside of Reinholds. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Sept. 26 if you have questions or plan to attend.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: Weekly public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. The club is at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. For information and updates, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Big Bore Handgun Shoot starting at 9 a.m. Signups begin at 7:30 a.m., and practice runs from 8-9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a firearms cleaning class from 9-11 a.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly High-Powered Rifle Silhouette match at 10 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and practice from 8-9:30 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon, and will also host a bonfire from 6-9 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 25

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Small-Bore Silhouette match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and practice opens at 8 a.m. Entry fee for one rifle is $15; two for $22. Entry fee for junior and first-time shooters is $8. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, has public trap shooting practice weekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Each shooter must wear a mask before their practice starts and remain outside the clubhouse in provided seating. For information, call Steve at 717-917-3174or email stmcfarland61@msm.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold a situational awareness class from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

MONDAY, NOV. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for updates.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: In addition to its usual Wednesday public trapshooting practice (9-11 a.m.), the club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m. followed by its monthly club meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly work party from 8 a.m. to noon. For information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending around noon. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

• Atglen Sportsmen: The club, at 82 Creek Road, Christiana, will hold its monthly Cast Bullet match at 9:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. in the clubhouse, and practice/sight-ins begin a 9 a.m. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org, for rules and updates.