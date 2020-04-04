The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Because of the ever-evolving situation with coronavirus, all education programs have been postponed until further notice. Check the website at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 for information. Also, this year’s Summer Camp schedule is now available, and registration is open. For information or to register, go online at co.lancaster.pa.us/DocumentCenter/View/10258.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The group has canceled all its organized events through April 18. For information about MSA, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Shank’s Mare: All programs through May 1 have been postponed. The organization looks to reschedule its activities as directed by state authorities. During this shutdown, Shank’s Mare is available by phone at 717-252-1616 and email at info@shanksmare.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group has canceled all field trips and programs through May 31. Check the group’s website, QASAudubon.org, for updates.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Center and the Tower are closed until further notice, but trails remain open from dawn to dusk. For information, call 717-964-3808, email the park at governordick@hotmail.com or visit the website at parkatgovernordick.org.

• Lancaster Hiking Club: All public hikes in April remain scheduled. For updates or a calendar of hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all field trips through May 21. However, the club encourages all who are able to try to get outdoors on their own and enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health. For information on the club and future events, go online at lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Atglen Sportsmen: No guests will be allowed at the club until further notice, and members are advised to not visit the club if they are sick. The sporting clays committee has suspended shoots, and the Friday evening archery program for youngsters has been canceled until further notice. Check the club website, atglensportsmensclub.org/, for updates on cancellations or closures.

• Columbia Fish and Game: In an effort to comply with the Pennsylvania government and CDC recommendations to limit gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all recurring club events have been canceled, and guest access to the club is suspended. The various ranges remain open for individual use, but club officials ask that members maintain a respectful distance while on the ranges. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has suspended all events utilizing the club’s facilities until further notice. The clubhouse and ranges are closed to all membership. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has canceled all events through April 17. For information or updates, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Elstonville Sportsmen: The club, at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim, is currently closed. For information or calendar updates, go online at elstonville.com.

• Mount Joy Sportsmen: As a matter of safety for all members and the public, all organized events, matches, leagues and practices utilizing the club facilities have been cancelled until April 6, at which time club officials will review the situation. The clubhouse, indoor ranges (pistol, airgun, archery), outdoor ranges (rifle and pistol), trap and archery ranges will be closed to all membership. For information and updates, go online at mountjoysportsmen.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, has closed all activities through April 30, although the rifle range will remain available to members. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles along Water Tank Trail and others in St. Anthony’s Wilderness. At 1:15 p.m., hike 7 easy miles along Conestoga Trail System Pequea to Martic Forge and back. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles at Noel Dorwart Park, past Wegmans and into Long’s Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles along the Conservancy trail in the Tucquan Glen area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 5 easy miles on the Franklin & Marshall campus and north of Harrisburg Avenue. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles in the Greenland Road area in State Gamelands 21 near Tower City. At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 moderate/strenuous miles in the Conowingo, Maryland, area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: A block shoot is set for 1 p.m. at 289 Gehman Road, Narvon. Sign-ups begin an hour before start time. Meat (four) and 50/50 (three) rounds; standing, 1 big money round (100% of pot split first and second 70/30), plus four rounds (meat and 50/50) of moving targets (rabbit and flyer, two rounds each shot concurrent to standing rounds). Offhand shooting, Federal 8's at 63 feet/21 yards. Subject to change, refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules and updates.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 3 easy miles along country roads starting and ending at Bird in Hand Bakery. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail starting from Bainbridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 6:30 p.m., hike 4 easy miles in the Buchanan Park area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, to carpool. For information or a calendar of upcoming hikes, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club, located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, has meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. They are open to anyone interested in target shooting and outdoor archery. Memberships are available and questions may be addressed at these meetings.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

• Solstice Run: The inaugural evening event will be held at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, to benefit its trails, public programming, and upkeep. Choose a 5K or 10K. To register online, go to RunReg.com/solsticerun or find the registration form at parkatgovernordick.org. For information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.