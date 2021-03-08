Cynthia Krom is a fan of the outdoors. Her favorite pastimes are hiking and biking, kayaking and skiing.

It’s been the same for years, says Krom, Lancaster Hiking Club’s president. But she hadn’t yet seen a year like 2020.

“Many trails were closed due to overuse,” Krom says, later explaining that wasn't the only obstacle. All summer, she says, it was “nearly impossible to buy kayaks, good bicycles, bike racks, tents and other outdoor equipment.”

Those things were true as outdoor spaces became a last respite from in-home isolation in the days after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, forcing lockdowns, which prohibited indoor gatherings in hopes of slowing the virus’ spread.

“I cannot imagine going through COVID without my outdoor escapes,” Krom says. “I know a lot of my friends feel the same way.”

It’s a growing interest that has sent thousands of first-timers out into local parks, wild areas and waterways. And while it will come and go as a fad for some, Krom says she suspects many others are outside to stay. That’s OK, she says, as long as infrastructure exists to support the larger numbers, and that hasn’t always been the case.

An example is the parking area along River Road at the Lancaster Conservancy's Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve in Martic Township.

“Illegal and dangerous parking and traffic issues occurred with the increase in visitors,” conservancy President Phil Wenger says.

“By one account, over 100 cars arrived during just a four-hour period at our small 15-space parking area at the bottom of a steep and twisting section of River Road,” he continues. “At another time, when faced with a full lot, cars illegally parked in the active traffic lanes of the roadway rather than finding another place to hike. It became a safety issue for visitors, our staff and the neighbors of this popular preserve.”

The parking area is now closed and will remain that way for the foreseeable future, Wenger says.

Wenger guesses that the total number of visitors to conservancy properties in 2020 was likely double the number in an average year, with April through June being the busiest period. Visitors are not counted, so he couldn’t give exact numbers.

Negative impacts

The conservancy has protected more than 6,000 acres across 47 nature preserves in Lancaster and York counties, offering more than 40 miles of trails. And while most 2020 visitors were respectful, there were a few problems beyond the parking issues, says Brandon Tennis, the conservancy’s senior vice president of stewardship.

“Heavy use does negatively impact preserved landscapes,” he said in an email, citing a noticeable increase in litter, especially sanitary items and dog waste.

“A few of the more egregious violations included trespass beyond preserve boundaries, disturbance of vegetation, unsolicited trail building, ATV use and mudding, campfires, shelter building and camping/squatting,” he said.

Some of the same behavior was reported within Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks, which also saw increased attendance, according to Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spokesman Terry Brady.

“There were major over-capacity issues at many of our state parks early in the pandemic,” he says. “With crowds came increased litter and some resource abuse but that improved somewhat as the summer progressed.”

Brady points to October attendance figures, which broke records at 3.9 million visits — a 31% increase over the same period in 2019.

Susquehannock State Park

At Lancaster County's only state park, that October spike was even greater, according to department data. Susquehannock State Park saw a 293% increase in October visits, from 4,228 in 2019 to 16,595 in 2020.

And that’s only a one-month snapshot. For the entire year, department officials estimated in December that the statewide system was on track to see about 9 million more visits in 2020 than in the previous fiscal year.

In an average year, the statewide system sees about 40 million parkgoers — both residents and out-of-state visitors.

“Our Bureaus of State Parks and Forestry saw, met and overcame challenges never before seen by DCNR employees,” Brady says. “They knew the value of outdoors recreation to all who so badly needed a respite from the pandemic and its restrictions.”

That need has been acute, according to John Mullineaux, who handles community outreach for Lancaster Bike Club, an organization that saw a big increase in interest since the pandemic's onset.

“I’ve been engaged in this sport for a long time now, and it goes through regular cycles of up-and-down and up-and-down,” he says of interest. “It’s in an up phase right now.”

Challenges to biking group

But during the spread of a deadly, contagious virus, that bolstered interest has presented some obstacles, specifically forcing club leadership to rethink the way they schedule rides, Mullineaux says.

In the early days of the pandemic, they were altogether canceled, but that changed as the weeks and months progressed and information about the virus became clearer, he says.

While trying to follow all COVID-19 guidelines handed down by public health officials, club leadership chose to resume their outdoor activities, Mullineaux says. Still, they limited group sizes or staggered starting times.

Mostly, they also chose to avoid crowded rail trails.

“All of the trails have just been packed to the gills,” he says.

And the club’s biggest yearly event, a large-scale fundraiser called the Covered Bridge Classic, seemed like an unnecessary risk, Mullineaux says, noting it typically attracts upward of 1,000 cyclists.

“We did not have that ride this year,” he says.

Hiking, bird clubs adjust

Krom, with the hiking club, says her group also had to adjust — suspending some events, avoiding interstate travel and, at times, limiting trips only to members.

That same abundance of caution compelled leadership at the Lancaster County Bird Club to enact similar restrictions, including their decision to bar newcomers — who traditionally have been welcomed — from an annual holiday bird count.

Ahead of that count, club Vice President Ted Nichols II called it disappointing, though he understands that it was necessary.

“A big part of the Lancaster County Bird Club is holding events to show people what birding is about,” he says. “We had to put it on hold.”

Still, like the others, he’s happy to see that his favorite hobby is growing in popularity.

“I’ve seen a lot of people start to take a look around them at what's in the natural world,” Nichols says, looking forward to meeting newcomers after the virus is no longer a threat.

“They are going to find us after all of these restrictions,” he says. “And we’ll be there when this is done and we’ll be that resource to the community that we have always been.”

Heavy use to continue

The conservancy’s Wenger says much the same.

“Outdoor recreation was already on the rise across the state and the county with increased visitation to small previously unknown local preserves. ... We anticipate a continued increase in use due to COVID and climate change. Our climate is changing, winter is warmer and preserves are being more heavily visited year-round,” he says.

To meet that continuing demand, there is one clear solution, according to Tennis.

“Our community needs more public lands to accommodate our growing populations and their need to get outside and access nature,” he said.