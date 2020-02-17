Orianna Edmond had made the post-game walk from the locker room to the gym lobby many times before.

This latest one, however, was different — a lot different.

She was met with a thunderous applause from friends, family and Hempfield faithful.

It was well-deserved. She had, after all, just put the finishing touches on the best game of her young basketball career.

A sophomore averaging 3.1 points per game, Edmond came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points to lead the Black Knights to a 43-42 win Monday night in a District Three Class 6A girls basketball opener in Landisville.

Even she was hard-pressed to explain it afterward.

“I have no clue, actually,” she said when asked where her performance came from. “I've been working hard in practice. I just kept going up and it was falling in my favor.”

Edmond came off the bench midway through the first quarter, after the Knights (18-6) had fallen behind 8-0. They had missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times in the first 5:52 of the game.

“We called an early timeout to calm our kids down,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “We haven't been here. Wilson's been here and they know what these games feel like.”

Edmond scored Hempfield's first two points and seven in the quarter as the Knights closed it out with 10 unanswered points to take their first lead.

That advantage grew to 24-15 at halftime thanks to a 12-0 run midway through the second.

“I think, for us, we came out a little soft, almost like we played not to lose,” Merrifield said. “Once we got that out of our system, we played to win.”

Edmond scored seven more points in the third quarter, including a late basket that helped the Knights turn a 32-31 deficit in to a 35-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

“I think she went in not thinking and just played,” Merrifield said of Edmond. “She's a kid who feeds off energy. She's usually the one brining the energy, so when she's scoring everyone else is so excited for her.”

Trailing 38-37 midway through the fourth, Edmond hit four free throws, putting Hempfield ahead 41-38. The Bulldogs (12-11), however, got consecutive buckets and regained a 42-41 lead with 1:17 left.

The Knights got the eventual game-winning basket from Lindsey Durkota (11 points) with 20 seconds to play.

Kaya Burkhart scored 16 points and Gia Borelli had 10 for Wilson.

The seventh-seeded Knights will now play No. 2 Cumberland Valley in Thursday's quarterfinals.