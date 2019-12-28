One Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One gridiron standout earned Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State honors.

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson’s rugged two-way senior threat, was tabbed as a defensive specialist, when the 6A team was released on Saturday. Football reporters from across the state nominated and then voted for the All-State honorees in all six classifications.

Lockhart had a terrific season for the Bulldogs, piling up a team-best 42 solo tackles, with 63 total stops and nine hits for losses, plus an interception and a fumble recovery from his linebacker spot for Wilson, which went 10-2, finished as the runner-up in the Section One race, and reached the D3-6A semifinals before bowing out against Harrisburg, 33-29.

The 6-2, 210-pounder also chipped in with a team-best 939 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns runs, plus 24 receptions and five TD grabs out of the backfield for the Bulldogs.

Lockhart earned L-L League Section One first-team all-star honors at linebacker and running back, and he also earned the Section One Lions Club Award for his efforts this past fall.

Here is the complete 2019 PA Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team …

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 195 senior

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 210 junior

Will Howard, Downingtown West – 6-4, 215 senior

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 160 junior

Anthony Harris, Nazareth – 6-3, 187 senior

RUNNING BACK

Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-8, 165 junior

Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West – 5-8, 160 senior

Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 190 senior

Nahjee Adams, Easton Area – 5-11, 180 junior

Dresyn Green, State College – 5-9, 160 junior

WIDE RECEIVER

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 190 junior

Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 185 senior

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-9, 175 junior

Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy – 6-2, 187 senior

TIGHT END

Nathan Lusk, State College – 6-3, 225 senior

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland – 6-5, 300 senior

Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-4, 305 senior

Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin – 6-5, 266 senior

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley – 6-5, 290 senior

Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-2, 285 senior

Addison Darcy, State College – 6-3, 300 senior

ATHLETE

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 175 junior

Trey Blair, Haverford – 5-11, 190 senior

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

A.J. Beatty, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-5, 260 senior

Elliott Donald, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-2, 230 junior

Jake Wilson, Nazareth – 6-3, 234 senior

Elijah Jeudy, Northeast – 6-3, 233 junior

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg – 6-4, 325 junior

LINEBACKER

Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 senior

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin – 6-0, 196 junior

Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg – 6-0, 210 senior

Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-1, 225 senior

Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS – 6-1, 220 senior

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley – 6-0, 210 junior

DEFENSIVE BACK

Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-10, 180 senior

Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 220 junior

Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth – 5-11, 167 senior

Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin – 6-1, 178 senior

SPECIALIST

Jon Opalko, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-10, 160 senior

ATHLETE

Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn – 6-2, 210 senior

Isaiah Edwards, State College – 6-0, 211 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage