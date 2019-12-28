One Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One gridiron standout earned Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State honors.
Avanti Lockhart, Wilson’s rugged two-way senior threat, was tabbed as a defensive specialist, when the 6A team was released on Saturday. Football reporters from across the state nominated and then voted for the All-State honorees in all six classifications.
Lockhart had a terrific season for the Bulldogs, piling up a team-best 42 solo tackles, with 63 total stops and nine hits for losses, plus an interception and a fumble recovery from his linebacker spot for Wilson, which went 10-2, finished as the runner-up in the Section One race, and reached the D3-6A semifinals before bowing out against Harrisburg, 33-29.
The 6-2, 210-pounder also chipped in with a team-best 939 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns runs, plus 24 receptions and five TD grabs out of the backfield for the Bulldogs.
Lockhart earned L-L League Section One first-team all-star honors at linebacker and running back, and he also earned the Section One Lions Club Award for his efforts this past fall.
Here is the complete 2019 PA Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team …
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Ricky Ortega, Coatesville – 6-0, 195 senior
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 210 junior
Will Howard, Downingtown West – 6-4, 215 senior
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 160 junior
Anthony Harris, Nazareth – 6-3, 187 senior
RUNNING BACK
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-8, 165 junior
Tyriq Lewis, Downingtown West – 5-8, 160 senior
Kolbe Burrell, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-8, 190 senior
Nahjee Adams, Easton Area – 5-11, 180 junior
Dresyn Green, State College – 5-9, 160 junior
WIDE RECEIVER
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 190 junior
Dapree Bryant, Coatesville – 5-8, 185 senior
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-9, 175 junior
Ian Sheehan, Neshaminy – 6-2, 187 senior
TIGHT END
Nathan Lusk, State College – 6-3, 225 senior
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nicholas Dawkins, Parkland – 6-5, 300 senior
Kaden Moore, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-4, 305 senior
Bryce Thoman, Central Dauphin – 6-5, 266 senior
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley – 6-5, 290 senior
Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-2, 285 senior
Addison Darcy, State College – 6-3, 300 senior
ATHLETE
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph’s Prep – 5-10, 175 junior
Trey Blair, Haverford – 5-11, 190 senior
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
A.J. Beatty, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-5, 260 senior
Elliott Donald, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-2, 230 junior
Jake Wilson, Nazareth – 6-3, 234 senior
Elijah Jeudy, Northeast – 6-3, 233 junior
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg – 6-4, 325 junior
LINEBACKER
Liam Johnson, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 senior
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin – 6-0, 196 junior
Harold O’Neal, Harrisburg – 6-0, 210 senior
Jalen Stewart, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-1, 225 senior
Dillon Trainer, La Salle College HS – 6-1, 220 senior
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley – 6-0, 210 junior
DEFENSIVE BACK
Donte Kent, Harrisburg – 5-10, 180 senior
Sammy Knipe, State College – 6-1, 220 junior
Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth – 5-11, 167 senior
Nick Chimienti, Central Dauphin – 6-1, 178 senior
SPECIALIST
Jon Opalko, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 5-10, 160 senior
ATHLETE
Avanti Lockhart, Wilson-West Lawn – 6-2, 210 senior
Isaiah Edwards, State College – 6-0, 211 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ricky Ortega, QB, Coatesville
COACH OF THE YEAR: Glen McNamee, Central Dauphin
