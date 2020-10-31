The boys soccer season, unfolding in the midst of a global pandemic, featured new and unprecedented wrinkles, from temperature checks to schedule changes to the limited number of mandated mask-wearing spectators in the bleachers.

Saturday night, Manheim Township struck a sense of familiarity on the field at Warwick, lifting the Lancaster-Lebanon League trophy after a victory over McCaskey for the second year in a row and for the 13th time in program history.

“They know the history,” Township coach Kevin Baker said of his players. “They know the tradition at Township, and they knew they had to be a part of it. For the past four years, they’ve been working toward these moments.”

The moments in Saturday’s 3-1 title-clinching victory included a pair of goals from senior Shea Miller-Smith on a pair of plays set up by senior Shawn Larroza.

In the 49th minute, Larroza barreled deep into McCaskey's end, drew in the defense and slipped a pass to Smith to put the Blue Streaks (12-2) on the board.

“He’s got a window,” Baker said, “but instead of trying to go himself or take a shot, he makes a simple, selfless pass that was absolutely the right decision. All year, these guys have been playing without egos. They’re playing together as a family, and I think they showed it tonight.”

Miller-Smith doubled the lead in the 54th minute, winning a race to the rebound after McCaskey goalkeeper Grady Bachman (12 saves) stopped a long-range shot by Larroza.

“Any time there’s a goal, you’re deflated,” McCaskey coach Adam Wood said, “but you’ve got to battle back. I thought we did that.”

Sam Hershey led the charge for the Red Tornado (11-3), launching himself above a crowd to put a head on Kameron Yang’s corner kick in the 58th minute to halve Township's lead.

But the Streaks' back line and goalkeeper Quinn McCarty (three saves) weathered McCaskey's attack as it built momentum in search of an equalizer.

Andrew Sheehan tacked on a goal in the game’s final minute, securing the title and giving the Streaks a chance to shout and embrace in a familiar celebration.