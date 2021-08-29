Chris Fieger of Denver shot 72 at Country Club of Detroit Sunday to finish tied for sixth in the stroke-play portion of the U.S. Senior Amateur Golf Championship.

Fieger, a five-time Lanco Golf Association Golfer of the Year, shot 69 Saturday for a 141 total, three under par.

Head-to-head match play begins Monday for the low 64 scorers from the stroke-play portion.

Tim Hogarth of Northridge, Calif. shot a blistering 65 Sunday to finish as medalist at a record 10 under par. Fieger is one of three Pennsylvanians near the top of the field along with Chip Lutz of Reading (second, 68-70-138) and Sean Knapp of Oakmont (tied for third, 73-66-139).

Lutz won this event in 2017, Lutz in 2015.

Fieger will play Danny Arvanitis, who shot 74-73-147 over the weekend, in a first-round match at 8:48 a.m. Monday. Arvanitis is a high school golf coach from Manchester, N.H. whose teams have won eight state championships.