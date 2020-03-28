On March 28, 1970...

Millersville University, then referred to as Millersville State College, held a press conference to introduce new football coach Gene Carpenter, who said, “If I can’t cut the cookie here, I don’t want the job. All I want is enough time to produce. I want a fair chance.”

At the time, Carpenter was 30 years old and still finishing up his duties as an assistant coach at the University of Utah. Of course, Carpenter went on to cut the cookie at Millersville, building the Marauders into a powerhouse football program that went 212-89-6, won 10 PSAC Eastern Division titles, and had winning records in 28 of 31 seasons at the helm.

The Marauders made the NCAA Division III playoffs in 1979 and the Division II playoffs in 1988, 1995 and 1999.

Carpenter was inducted into the Millersville University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. He was also inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in in 2009, just months before his death Dec. 10, 2009, at age 70.

Carpenter was posthumously inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.