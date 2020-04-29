On April 29, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton had a memorable day in two different years, 1972 and 1981.

In '72, Carlton had an amazing season winning 27 games in a year when the Phillies had just 59 total victories and earning the National League Cy Young award.

But on April 29 of that year, Carlton was bested by the San Diego Padres and their starter Steve Arlin, 4-0.

What made that unique was Carlton led the majors in wins that season and Arlin topped MLB in losses with 21, according to nationalpasttime.com.

Arlin, who struck out 6 and walked four, threw a complete-game shutout and the Phillies managed just five hits that day, two by Carlton.

Watch Carlton talk about his trade to the Phillies. Also, Larry Bowa and Carlton discuss the Lefty's 1972 Cy Young season along with highlights of that record-setting year.

On April 29, 1981, Carlton recorded his 3,000th strikeout. He struck out the side in the first inning against the Montreal Expos and his third K, which came against Tim Wallach, was No. 3,000 in the Hall-of Famer's career.

He finished his 24-year career in 1988 with 4,136 strikeouts.

Here's Carlton pitching for the San Francisco Giants on August 5, 1986 striking out Cincinnati's Eric Davis for his 4,000th K.