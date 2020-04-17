Philadelphia sports fans witnessed two amazing accomplishments on April 17 over the years.

Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt hit a home run in four consecutive at-bats in a game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on April 17, 1976

And on April 17, 1987, Sixers superstar Julius Erving reached the 30,000-point plateau in his career.

Schmidt's four homers

Schmidt's home runs helped the Phillies come back from a 12-1 deficit to beat the Cubs 18-16 in 10 innings.

The Phils scored 11 runs in the final three innings to complete the feat.

Box score: Phillies 18, Cubs 16 (10 innings) via baseball-reference.com

Schmidt, who had 17 total bases and eight RBIs in the game, was five for six in the contest. He hit two home runs off Cubs starter Rick Reuschel (a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh), a three-run homer off Mike Garman in the eighth, and a two-run home run off Reuschel's brother Paul in the 10th.

Here's video of Schmidt's four homers.

Dr. J reaches 30,000 points

Erving reached the 30,000-point mark against the Indiana Pacers during the last regular season game of his career at the Spectrum.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The point total combines his NBA and ABA stats. At the time, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain had reached that milestone.

Erving finished with 30,026 points in his career (not including playoff points). The 1986-87 season was his last.

Julius Erving's stats via basketball-reference.com

Here are highlights of the night Dr. J reached the 30,000-point mark, including him hitting a jumper to complete the accomplishment.