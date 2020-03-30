On this week in 1970...

The Lancaster County Baseball League began its spring season. Donegal entered that 1970 campaign with seven returning lettermen, including 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pound senior pitcher Bruce Sutter, who went on to compile a 6-2 record during the regular season before leading his team to the county title. Six years later, Sutter made his major league debut for the Chicago Cubs. Three years after that, he earned the NL Cy Young award. Sutter was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.