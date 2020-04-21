On April 21, 2016 Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta pitched a no-hitter against the Reds at Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.

For Arrieta, it was his second no-hitter in his last 11 regular-season starts. He no-hit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 13 of the previous season.

The Chicago offense was also clicking that day hitting four home runs in the 16-0 win. Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Ben Zobrist, David Ross and Anthony Rizzo all added a homer for the Cubs.

Arrieta and his teammates went on to win the World Series in 2016.

Here's video of Arrieta, who struck out six and walked four, throwing his 119th pitch to record the final out and complete his gem against the Reds. He then celebrates with his catcher Ross and the rest of his Cubs teammates.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here's the box score: Cubs 16, Reds 0 via baseball-reference.com

And here's Arrieta, who has pitched for the Phillies the last two seasons and is scheduled to be in their rotation when the 2020 season begins, talking about the no-hitter.