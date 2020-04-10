The Philadelphia Phillies opened Veterans Stadium on April 10, 1971 with a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Expos.

The Vet, where the Phillies played after they left Connie Mack Stadium, was the Phils' home for every season from '71 through 2003, when they moved to Citizens Bank Park. That included three World Series appearances, the 1980 championship, 1983 and 1993.

The Philadelphia Eagles also played their NFL games on the notoriously hard Vet artificial turf during those years.

In the first contest, Phils' starter Jim Bunning gave up just one run in 7 1/3 innings to get the win and Joe Hoerner got the last five outs without allowing a hit to get the save.

Phils third baseman Don Money hit a solo homer for the Phils, the first in the new park.

Box score: Phillies 4, Expos 1 via baseball-reference.com

Boots Day, who would later serve as a Lancaster Barnstormers hitting coach, was the Expos lead off hitter and first batter in a game at The Vet. And longtime Phillie Bobby Wine was the Montreal shortstop.

Here's video of Larry Bowa singling, the first hit at The Vet, and stealing second. He also recorded the Park's first triple during the contest.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here's video of the construction of the Vet.

And here's footage of the stadium being imploded on March 21, 2004.

Related articles