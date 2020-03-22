On the morning of Feb. 5, Greg Wright rode on a train from Lancaster to Philadelphia, destined for a checkup on his rapidly worsening heart at Ruth & Raymond Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.

Wright, a former Millersville University sports information director, was on his own during the trip.

“Just crossing from the 30th street station (in Philadelphia) to the bus stop, and the bus stop across the way from Perelman, those were two adventures I will never forget,” he said.

At the time, the left ventricle in Wright’s heart was pumping at about 10 percent. A healthy person’s percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts, referred to in medical terms as an ejection fraction, usually is in the 60-percent range.

“I was gasping for air trying to cross the street,” Wright recalled.

Thinking ahead, Wright brought with him a duffel bag of clothes just in case he were to be admitted that day to the nearby Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I was able to enter the building.” he said. “And to inform the transplant team that I needed to be admitted.”

The function of Wright’s heart has been steadily declining since he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2007. He needed a new heart if he hoped to live beyond 2020.

On Feb. 26, three weeks after being admitted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Wright received the lifesaving call he had patiently been awaiting for many years. A donor match was found.

“My first reaction was one of relief,” he said. “And one of humility because the family of the donor was so gracious and so kind as to allow their loved one to make the arrangements to have the heart donated.”

Wright, 64, is nearly four weeks out from successful heart transplant surgery.

With the assistance of nurses and a walker, he was on his feet the day after surgery. Less than two weeks later, he was walking on his own.

Last Wednesday, three weeks after surgery, he was discharged to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia.

He now undergoes separate 90-minute sessions of occupational and physical therapy. This past Friday, he climbed up a flight of stairs for the first time, stopping every fourth step to catch his breath before continuing.

“A lot of it right now is mind over matter,” he said.

Wright expects to return to his Warwick Township home this Friday. Once home, he’ll be on prescribed walks outside twice a day.

And in order to lessen the chances of contracting the coronavirus, the only people allowed to see Wright will be his wife, younger daughter and sister. Wright’s health is especially vulnerable as he’s on immunosuppressants that intentionally weaken his immune system so his body won’t reject the new heart.

Asked if he’ll one day reach out to the family who donated the heart of their loved one, Wright said, “At some point, I will write a letter to the donor’s family.”

“I’ll want to express a heartfelt thanks and gratitude, and will do everything I can to ensure that their loved one’s donor heart will be functioning as normally as can be.”

Wright is still fundraising to help cover his incoming medical bills and upcoming travel costs that will come with future checkups. He has raised about half of his $30,000 goal thus far. If interested in donating, visit Wright’s page on helphopelive.org.