Let’s start with what should be obvious: None of what follows is in any way a defense or explanation of Myles Garrett’s horrific, criminal act of Thursday night.

In case you’ve been on an undercover mission in the Arctic Circle, Garrett, a Cleveland Browns’ defensive end, ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph, swung it, and hit Rudolph in the head with it.

It was behavior that, in almost any other life context, would be seen as open-and-shut criminal assault. Garrett should be gone from the NFL for a year. His career should be in jeopardy.

So we’re clear? Not defending Garrett.

My problem is this: The incident occurred with the Steelers trailing 21-7, on a 3rd-and-29 play from the Pittsburgh 17 yard-line with 14 seconds left. In other words, the outcome was decided beyond all doubt. The game was effectively over, and was one take-a-knee away from being literally over.

Why in the world is the Steelers’ starting QB still in the game? Why is he throwing a pass?

Garrett loses cool, hits Steelers QB with helmet in brawl CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns were seconds away from a season-changing win when Myles Garrett …

The Steelers have five wins. Only five AFC teams have more. They are very much alive to make the playoffs. Without Rudolph, they’re probably done.

Their original starting QB, Ben Roethlisberger, hasn’t played for two months due to injury, and is almost certainly out for the season. Rudolph has already missed two games with a concussion this year and would have missed a third if not for a bye week.

Again, it was 21-7. Third-and-29. In the 17 yard-line. Fourteen seconds left.

Why?

Why does this happen, over and over and over, in football at all levels? Why don’t coaches want to get the game over formally when it has long since been over practically?

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

ESPN’s morning show, “Get Up,” devoted most of its two hours to the incident Friday, bringing one analyst after another on to out-outrage each other about Garrett. Why Rudolph (or Garrett, for that matter) was in the game never came up.

Mike Tomlin, the Steelers’ coach, wasn’t asked about it after the game. If he had, he would no doubt have offered some nonsense about sending a message by fighting to the final gun, yadda, yadda.

In the equivalent stage on an NBA game, one player is laconically standing with the ball, dribbling out the clock undefended. In the equivalent stage of a major-league baseball game, a utility infielder or fifth outfielder sometimes gets to pitch an inning.

And neither of those sports has anything close to the NFL’s injury rate or consistent health risk.

Why aren’t they sending a message by fighting to the final gun?

Because in this case the message is stupid, dangerous, indefensible and, sadly, a football tradition.