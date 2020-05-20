A marathon Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting Wednesday yielded nothing new on the future of high school sports in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commonwealth schools are closed through June 30. As to what happens after that, PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said, “That answer is to be determined based on what the Governor, and dept of health and dept of education will come forward with.”

The National Federation of High School Athletic Associations issued guidelines for a return to play and workouts Tuesday. The guidelines include screen and temperature checks for all athletes and coaches, no gathering of 10 or more people, no locker room use, and no shared clothing, towels, water bottles or equipment.

Lombardi declined to comment on the guidelines, saying the directors haven’t had enough time to study them.

The directors denied Dunmore High School’s appeal of being forced to move up from 3A to 4A in girls’ basketball because of the PIAA’s newly-implemented Competition Formula. The vote was 23-6.

The formula requires basketball programs with six or more success points and at least one transfer player over a two-year cycle to move up one enrollment class for the following two years.

The directors were also considering similar appeals by Trinity and Lincoln Park in boys’ basketball and Delone Catholic in girls’ basketball Wednesday night.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Another appeal being considered was by Muhlenberg High School, which is questioning enrollment data that would force it to move up from 5A to 6A in boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Muhlenberg’s boys’ team won the 5A District Three championship in March.

In other business:

*The directors approved a motion from the Basketball Steering Committee for the mercy rule to be triggered by a 30-point margin, rather than the former 40.

*A motion was approved to petition the NFHS to do a pilot program on allowing wrestlers to compete with facial hair.