When the news broke last week that former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries was suing Penn State, Nittany Nation closed ranks and waited for a feeding frenzy that didn’t happen.

Is it possible we’re all becoming more circumspect, more willing to let dust and emotions settle and facts pile up before sprinting to judgment?

No. Duh.

There's a lot to think about here, but sometimes the hottest take is no take.

The lawsuit names one Penn State player, Damion Barber, as a defendant. It alleges that players Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa, and Yetur Gross-Matos were involved in violent hazing of Humphries that Franklin didn’t try to stop.

Humphries left Penn State as the 2018 season, which ended with a loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl and 9-4 record, was winding down.

A few weeks after the bowl game, football players were involved in a fight in the wee hours of a January morning on the front lawn of the Delta Chi fraternity house on the Penn State campus.

Four people were hospitalized. Two players, starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields and walk-on Henry Fessler, were cited for disorderly conduct.

Working from a cell-phone video of the incident, State College police acknowledged that more football players were involved.

“There were several groups involved in what I would consider fighting behavior,” police lieutenant Robb told WTAJ-TV in Johnstown.

“What I recommended, and what the detective filed on, was who she could positively identify in the video.’’

State College later said attempts to coordinate with Penn State on a further investigation of the incident were unsuccessful and identified suspects refused to grant interviews to police.

Last spring, a football player - not Humphries, according to his attorney - reported being harassed, hazed and assaulted by players, leading to a University investigation that included interviews of dozens of players.

Penn State issued the following statement Tuesday, hours after the lawsuit was reported by PennLive.com’s Matt Miller:

“In accordance with our processes, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct carried out investigations of the plaintiff’s claims independent from Intercollegiate Athletics. In addition, Penn State police investigated related allegations and forwarded the results of that investigation to the Office of the Centre County District Attorney (DA). The DA reviewed the case and decided that no charges would be pursued.”

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna followed with this statement Thursday:

“As of today’s date, (the) investigation does not substantiate the serious allegations made. What I mean by that is that the evidence doesn’t meet the high threshold of filing and proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Based on that review no charges have been filed.”

There is no clear public evidence of a connection between the fight and Humphries’ lawsuit. What is clear is the time from roughly the end of the 2018 regular season through 2019 preseason camp was a chaotic one for the program

Castro-Fields and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos were suspended from the team for the summer. Barber was suspended for the 2019 season opener with Idaho.

At one point or another during the months between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, 22 Penn State players entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Reaction to the lawsuit from Penn State players, in social and traditional media, has been predictably pro-Penn State, pro-Franklin and anti-Humphries.

Former Penn State All-America linebacker LaVar Arrington has a close relationship with Parsons, an all-America linebacker who wears Arrington’s No. 11.

In an interview with the York Daily Record’s Frank Bodani last week, Arrington said he communicated often with many current players, including Gross-Matos and Luketa.

"(Violent hazing is) not in their personalities, not their characteristic traits," Arrington said. "Were there a couple of situations Isaiah and Micah and Jesse had? Yes, no doubt. No different than any teammates have."

The strongest reaction came from Ryan Bates, a Penn State offensive lineman from 2015-18 now with the Buffalo Bills.

Bates was known, at least to Penn State media, as a guy who didn’t say much. This is what he said last week about Humphries:

"This kid absolutely sucks. I was there when he was, and nothing but trouble came from this kid. From the jump he made a name for himself for being a troublemaker. I can assure you that everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. This dude stinks."