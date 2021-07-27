If one advances confidently in the directions of one's dreams, and endeavors to live the life which one has imagined, one will meet with a success unexpected in common hours." Henry David Thoreau.

It also seems to sum up the drive of Cocalico alum Savannah Graybill, still pursuing her quest for a slot on the 2022 U.S. Winter Olympic skeleton team.

So how exactly does Lancaster County girl get involved in an outdoor Olympic sport that revolves around cold and ice, not to mention stick with it as long as she has?

Call it fate.

Following her days at Cocalico (where she excelled in field hockey, basketball and track) Graybill, continued at American University in field hockey, where she was named captain her senior year.

"I had been trying to make the Olympic team playing field hockey. That was always my goal," Graybill said. “But I had some hip issues that were preventing me from being able to pursue anything further.”

A week after coming to this realization in 2010, another door opened.

“My strength coach got an email from Alana Myers Taylor, one of the best women pilots on tour, who was recruiting (bobsled) brakeman,” Graybill said. “It sounded like a pretty cool opportunity, and it felt like that was where I was supposed to go. Maybe my goal was to find another Olympic sport and not to give up that dream of making an Olympics as a whole.”

Graybill headed to Lake Placid, tried out for the slot, did alright, but wasn’t the right size for bobsled. Another door then opened, skeleton, a sport she was scouting for her twin brother instead.

“It was so exciting,” Graybill said of her first run. "We were broom pushed off, and I remem ber thinking the entire run that this is really cool. It was like Star Wars, with all the lights going by you as you went down because it was night.”

After looking herself over and realizing all her body parts were still intact, her thoughts were; “This is really Rad, let’s do it again”!

Skeleton it is

As for the sport itself, skeleton is not like hopping on a sled and heading down a hill during one of those rare Lancaster County snowfalls.

“It’s not like a Radio Flyer. A Radio Flyer has a lot more control than I do,” Graybill said with a laugh.

Those who watch the sport on TV can get the basic gist of what it is. For one, it’s fast and the sleds can reach speeds of over 80 mph.

And her sled? The steering is all done by the body. The handles of the sled for pushing are on top; and the section where where the athlete lies is called the saddle, which has plates underneath.

But what most don’t realize, is that the runners on the sled can make or break the experience.

The front half is completely round, and the back has two grooves along with a spine, both on ice conditions.

“They’re a lot of nuances and what runners you may have, or the kind of bend you put in the runners,” Graybill said. “A lot depends on temperature and weather. Colder ice — you might want a thinner spine to cut in and give you control. differences to that setup and whereas, on a wanner day, you’re probably going to want a wider spine for less control because the ice is so soft.”

But no steering or brakes also means less as much control as luge and bobsled. Most of the moves are done on turns.

“We have to do most of the steering in a comer,” Graybill said. “Because once you are out in the straightaway, you’ll most likely skid your sled, so you don’t want to do that.”

Asked if she’s wrecked, Graybill again laughed.

“You learn and realize you don’t want to do that again. All you have is a speed suite between you and the ice.”

The constant training

Her home base during the year is in New York, where the Olympic Training Center is but, Graybill also trains in Park City, Utah.

And for those who think all athletes are pampered, It’s a it comes to those training for an Olympic sport.

Graybill is up at 6 and leaves for practice around 7:30. She then has a warm-up and training session from 9 to 11:30. From there, it is back to her residence by noon, followed by a workout noon, and then to work before getting some sleep.

So there is no downtime, except in the summer months. But there is still training, especially with the new Mt Hoeveberg Ice push start for USA Skeleton in June. Graybill also puts in more time with her job, working corporate communications for the ADECCO group.

"When I first got into the sport, I did a lot of odd jobs to make ends meet,” Graybill said. “Then, in 2015 through the USOPC I ended up winning an internship and spent a month with the ADECCO group and their leadership team. I ended up getting a job with them about a year later and have been with them five years now."

Family

Because of the sport, Graybill, who earned a bronze in World Competition (team) in 2019, has been able to see some spectacular sights over the years, even sharing a trip with her grandmother to Germany for two weeks.

“It’s been amazing. If you had told me going into my senior year of college the things I would have seen and done, I would have said no way,” Graybill said. "I think the confidence it gives me as an adult, to be in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language well — to go for two weeks — I don’t think I would have been able to do that.”

Despite this all, home is still where her heart will always be.

“We grew up with family dinners and family vacations, and I always thought that was the college,” Graybill said. “Last summer was the most time I spent home in a long time because of COVID. For me, and I don’t know if it’s because I come from a close-knit family, biggest (challenge).”

Through it all, the family has been Graybill’s biggest supporter.

“They have all been to my races and actually have tried either bobsled or skeleton,” she said. “Even my grandmother on my dad’s side did skeleton. And our community has really banded together and supported me.”

Being considered one of the elite in the world in her sport, and training for a spot on an Olympic team because of it, one might expect some arrogance or even swagger. Graybill instead shows her humility and values learned here in Lancaster County.

“When I think of the world as a whole and those trying to solve bigger problems, I just think that I am very lucky to do what I train hard at and to do what I do,” Graybill said. “And I just want to bring that back to my community.”

Inspiring others

And instead of relishing in what she has accomplished thus far, where she has been, or her future goals, Graybill's main hope is that she has inspired someone to follow through on their hopes and dreams.

“That is really the goal at the end of the day because you can train for three years or even a year and not make the team,” Graybill said. “So I think for me through this whole journey, is that I was brave enough to try, to endure the setbacks and the has been inspired to do something bigger than themselves by it, whether sport or career, that’s success.”

That doesn’t mean her goal has changed.

It’s a dream she’s had since a little girl back in Denver, walking into an Olympic stadium, and it’s what she is hoping to do in Beijing with the US team as a member of the skeleton team in 2022.

Matt Pawlikowski is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.