Simone Biles was exposed to gymnastics for the first time on a day-care trip to a gym in the Houston suburbs when she was six years old.

That day, she did a midair flip with a twist, as adult jaws dropped. It was the kind of move that even kids with elite talent - kids considerably older than age 6 - usually try and practice first remedially, with cushioned landing areas, spotters, etc.

“She could do things in the air without thinking,’’ Juliet Macur, who writes about gymnastics and other Olympic sports for the New York Times, said in a podcast last week, “but still knowing where her body is in the air. She understood how her body moved.’’

Ten years later, Biles was the best gymnast in the world. She ratified that truth, and established that she’s the best gymnast ever, by dominating the 2016 Olympics while doing things in midair that no one had ever before done.

That’s over now. If you have a problem with that, the problem is yours, not Biles’.

Biles is 24, old for a gymnast. She’s tired of putting her body through what no one else, ever, has. She can’t get past the failure of USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee to protect her and other athletes, for decades, from the hideous abuse of team doctor Larry Nassar, who will spend the rest of his life in a federal prison.

Who could get over that?

Because Biles has ADHD and uses Ritalin, she has even been accused of cheating.

“She is so sick, that she requires potent drugs, that help her concentrate!,’’ Russian gymnastics legend Svetlana Khorkina wrote in her memoir, “The Magic of Victory.”

“How is she participating in this kind of sport, which requires from its athletes constant super-concentration! She’s going to die! Don’t her parents feel sorry for her?!’’

Last week in Tokyo, Biles intended to execute a vault involving a flip and two twists - difficult, but others have done it - and got lost in the air. What was supposed to be a “two-and-a-half,’’ became a one-and-a-half.

She somehow landed on her feet, but people who know this sport know what happened. It’s called the twisties - a weirdly cutesy word for the terrifying truth of being unable to locate one’s body in space, and of not knowing where the ground is.

The mind-muscle connection is a real thing, in many sports, especially involving complex movements with many moving parts.

World-class golfers occasionally intend to hit a fade only to have their body “execute,’’ a hook, the dreaded double-cross. Aiming for the fairway, they hit it in the parking lot.

The result is a terrible shot but nothing more. They aren’t flying through the air when it happens. They aren’t risking their body and maybe more.

Biles probably never understood her genius, because it doesn’t make sense. But she understood that now it was gone.

So she walked away. Not away from racism or sexism or patriotism, which is how the dunces on either side of the cultural divide would have it.

She walked away for her own safety and sanity. She walked away, I hope, from symbolizing anything to anybody.

The noise will pass. Her place in history is secure. Keep walking.