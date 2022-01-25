Johnny Weir and his broadcasting partner Tara Lipinski are nearly as well known for their style and their coordinated outfits as they are for their expert rink-side analysis of competitive figure skating.

As the pair prepares to provide analysis for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, they will appear on tonight's season premiere of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." They show airs at 10 p.m. HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Weir, who grew up in Quarryville before moving with his family to Delaware during middle school so he could train as a skater, is a three-time U.S. national champion in men's figure skating and a two-time Olympian. Lipinski won the 1998 Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating.

On "Real Sports," Weir and Lipinski will talk with with correspondent Soledad O'Brien about the upcoming Winter Games and about their friendship and chemistry as both fashion icons and sports broadcasters.

One of the topics for discussion on "Real Sports," according to HBO, will be "the relationship between the International Olympic Committee and China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics."

Weir and Lipinski, along with the other member of their broadcasting team, Terry Gannon, found out last week they would not be going to Beijing to provide in-person analysis on the figure skating competitions at the Winter Games.

Instead, they'll be broadcasting remotely from NBC Sports' headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

NBC officials said both the rise of COVID-19 cases internationally, and China's zero-tolerance policy toward those who test positive for the novel coronavirus, have made it too challenging to send its broadcast teams to the host country in person.

Weir and Lipinski have been broadcasting from the Olympics together since 2014. In the fall, they were judges on Bravo's "Project Runway" design competition, and will be wearing outfits during the Olympics that were designed for them by winning contestants.

The Olympics run from Feb. 4-20 and will be broadcast on NBC networks and streamed on Peacock.