The Olympics have ended for Blake Gailen. The Lancaster Barnstormers outfielder and his teammates on Team Israel went 1-4 in the Olympic baseball tournament.

Their medal hopes ended when they allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth in heartbreaking 7-6 loss to the Dominican Republic Tuesday.

Gailen was 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scores in Israel's only Olympic win, a 12- victory over Mexico.

Gailen hit safely in all but one of Israel's Olympic games, batting .250 (5 for 20).

In Israel's other games, they lost to the U.S and twice to South Korea.