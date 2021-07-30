The U.S. baseball team opened Olympic play Friday with an 8-1 win over Israel.

Tyler Austin was 3 for 5, including a two-run homer and an RBI double, to lead the Americans.

Eddy Alvarez added two RBI doubles for the U.S. Alvarez, who was the Team USA flagbearer in the opening ceremonies, is trying to win a summer Olympics medal after getting a medal in the 2014 winter Olympics.

Box score from Olympics.com -- U.S 8, Israel 1

Alvarez was a member of the 5,000-meter U.S. speed skating relay that earned a silver medal at the Sochi winter games.

Joe Ryan, a right-hander in the Minnesota Twins organization, allowed five hits and one run in six innings to get the win.

Israel's run came on a Danny Valencia homer.

Lancaster Barnstormers' Blake Gailen was 1 for 4 for Israel. He is 2 for 8 in two Olympic games.

The Americans complete Group B play Saturday with a game vs. South Korea, 6 a.m. EDT.

Israel is now 0-2 having lost to South Korea in its first game Thursday.

Group A consists of Mexico, Japan and the Dominican Republic.

The next round of the tournament will be determined at the conclusion of group play, which ends Saturday.

