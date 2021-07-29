A hit batter with the bases loaded forced in the wining run in South Korea's 6-5, 10-inning win vs. Israel in the first Olympic game for both teams.

Lancaster Barnstormers outfielder Blake Gailen batted clean up and played center field for Team Israel. Gailen was 1 for 4 with a single in the fourth inning.

Box score from Olympics.com -- South Korea 6, Israel 5 (10)

With with bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Israel's Jeremy Bleich hit South Korean batter Euiji Yang with a pitch ending the game.

Ryan Lavarnway , a catcher in Cleveland Indians' organization, hit two homers for Israel, including a solo shot in the top of the ninth that tied the game at 5 and sent it to extra innings.

Lavarnway's two-run homer in the sixth gave Israel a 4-2 lead.

Israel started the scoring with a two-run homer by former major leaguer Ian Kinsler in the top of the third.

South Korea tied the game on Hwan Ji's two-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth.

After Lavarnway's homer put Israel back on top, South Korea scored three in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.

Jung Hoo Lee and Hyun Soo Kim started the inning with back-to back homers to tie it, 4-4. Ji Hwan Oh's RBI double gave South Korea a 5-4 lead.

The game began at 6 a.m. EDT.

Next on the schedule for Israel is a game vs. the U.S. Friday, 6 a.m. EDT.

Olympic baseball schedule