Today's sports celeb birthday  -- July 2

Johnny Weir

Weir, who lived in Quarryville until middle school when he moved to Delaware to train as a figure skater, finished fifth at the 2006 and sixth at the 2010 Olympics.

He won the U.S. championship three times and took third place at the 2008 World Championships.

He now does commentary for figure skating, the Kentucky Derby and has appeared on a variety of cable and Netflix television series.

Here's Weir skating to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" at an exhibition in 2010.

