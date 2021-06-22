Addison Fatta — all of 16 years old — just received her driver’s license last week.

A normal event in the life of a normal teen, right?

But consider Fatta’s plans for this week: Tuesday, she is scheduled to hop a flight to St. Louis. Later this week, she’ll compete there with the likes of Simone Biles — America’s most decorated gymnast — for a spot on this year’s United States Olympic team.

Fatta, of Wrightsville, trains at Lancaster’s Prestige Gymnastics, which is owned by her parents and coaches, Jen and Tony Fatta. And she is the outfit’s first female gymnast to make it to the Olympic trials.

It’s quite a rush, but it’s also a lot of hard work.

In the summertime, Addison Fatta, whose preferred event is the uneven bars, trains 3 1/2 hours every day, except for Sundays.

“It feels like you’re flying up there,” she said. “You have to figure out your rhythm. It’s been my favorite event since I was little.”

On Monday, during her final workout at home prior to the trials, Fatta was flying, contorting her body gracefully, going from one bar to the next.

Every set of eyes at Prestige was locked on her.

She’ll have plenty more watching her on Friday and Sunday in the women’s events at America’s Center in St. Louis, as she tries to lock up a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, which are set for July 23 to Aug. 8.

For her part, though, Fatta is looking forward to seeing and competing with the friends she’s made on the national team — including Biles.

To Fatta, Biles isn’t that larger-than-life figure who has won a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

She’s a peer.

“Everyone always asks me this question,” she said. “I never really think about it once I’m there. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s Simone.’

“(But) every time her music plays or it announces that she’s up, everyone just stares at her. She’s literally amazing.”

On top of gymnastics, Fatta is on a swim team over the summer. When she is not training in the gym or in the pool, though, she simply likes to relax.

That plan is supported by her coaches — otherwise known as mom and dad.

While it might seem tough for Jen and Tony Fatta to be their daughter’s coaches on top of being her parents, the family strives to keep a positive dynamic with each other.

“When we’re in the gym, I am 100% her coach,” Jen Fatta said. “We’ve had so many great role models come through our program over the years, and I’m so glad that she’s now one of them.”

Outside the gym, mother and daughter are very similar.

“I think outside of the gym we’re very much alike personality-wise,” Jen Fatta said. “We like to be home. We like to hang out with our family.”

“I like having my parents as coaches,” her daughter added. “They understand me more. They understand if my body’s hurting, how much to back off. They just trust me.”

Jen Fatta echoed her daughter’s sentiments.

“I know when big days are coming,” she said. “I know when she needs more rest. I think I’m more aware of the sports aspect.”

Whether she earns a ticket to Tokyo or not, Addison Fatta can be secure that the people at Prestige will always be there to lend support, just as she lends it to them.

“(Addison) has a very calming presence. She’s a really good teammate,” said Sarah Stallings, who also has coached Addison for several years. “She works hard and is always encouraging everyone.”