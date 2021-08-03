Professional athletes train their minds and bodies for just about every possible scenario.

But in some sports, natural elements can be a factor that can’t be easily prepared for. Case in point: Lancaster County archer Casey Kaufhold and her experience with the gusty winds of Tokyo.

Kaufhold, 17, recently competed in her first Olympic Games, reaching an incredibly respectful ranking of 17th in Women’s Individual Archery. After first besting Spanish archer Ines de Velasco 7-3, Kaufhold was taken down by Japanese archer Ren Hayakawa in the second round, 6-2.

While Kaufhold recognizes the toughness of her opponents, gusty winds also become a factor, as the wind blows differently on the practice field than it did in Yumenoshima Field during competition.

“It was frustrating going out there and shooting a good shot and then having it land on the other side of the target, you know?” Kaufhold says over the phone. “I just tried my best to keep calm and tried my best to adjust. Although I didn't shoot how I would have wanted to, I know that I learned a lot for the next experience, so I don't get there in 2024 and wonder why it feels different.

“I am a little disappointed that I didn't come home with a medal,” Kaufhold says, “but I know that I'll use it as motivation for next time and I won't look at it as a bad experience.”

While Kaufhold’s first trip to the Olympics included plenty of competition and eight-hour days of training, there were moments of lightness as well, such as friendly bocce ball games with the rest of the U.S. archery team and chance meetings with other Olympic stars like gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and former NBA great Yao Ming in the Olympic Village.

As has been true stateside, Kaufhold says that a big topic of conversation for athletes in all categories was gymnast Simone Biles’ shocking exit from much of the Games due to a combination of mental and physical health.

“It was definitely the big talk around the village, because everyone expected Simone to win.” Kaufhold says. “She's been so strong at what she does for the past couple of years. To hear that she wasn't competing, at first it was a shock, but then I kind of heard the backstory about the mental health and what all was happening during competition.

“Every athlete goes through something different, so I can't exactly put myself in her shoes, but I know for her to pull out of a competition as big as the Olympics, it was an important reason why she did it,” Kaufhold says. “She wouldn't just do that because she didn't feel like competing or whatever. So, I hope she keeps competing and makes a rebound, because she's so talented at what she does.”

Biles will return to competition in the balance beam final on Tuesday.

What’s next for Casey Kaufhold?

Though the Olympic games didn’t go the way that Kaufhold planned, it’s not like she’ll be wallowing at her parents’ house on the Lancaster Archery Supply property.

Just a week from now, Kaufhold will be participating in the World Archery Youth Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, where she previously won a silver medal in the mixed team event. That competition is one of five left in the year for Kaufhold, who will also travel to Colombia and South Dakota to shoot arrows.

Beyond that, Kaufhold has a dream that other people her age might dread – being an active student at Conestoga Valley High School.

“I really want to focus on school this year," Kaufhold says. “It'll be my senior year, and I have yet to spend a full year actually in high school. So, I would like to do the full year actually in school, because usually it's half in school and half online, and last year was full online because of COVID. I really just want to have the full high school experience — I want to join a club, I want to run for homecoming queen, do the normal teenage stuff that I haven't been able to experience yet.”

Of course, it will be a little different for Kaufhold — after all, that school year will not only follow her showing at the Olympics, but also the requisite ‘Welcome Home’ pep rally set to take place at Conestoga Valley on Wednesday night.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. outside of Rill Auditorium. Admission to the ceremony is free and Kaufhold will be on hand until 7:30 p.m. for photos. The ceremony will feature speakers from Conestoga Valley School District, an onstage interview, and a short ride on a fire engine from Lafayette Fire Company.

Whether it’s on the competition field or homecoming court, Kaufhold says that her mental tenacity has only improved since competing in the Games.

“I think going into the Olympics, people predict who they think is going to win, but really, in that situation of pressure and conditions, anyone can win at any time, it just depends on how mentally tough you are," Kaufhold says. “Going into it, I was thinking that I'd get through the matches and be fine and maybe end up in the semis and maybe a medal match, but that's just not how it worked out. I definitely could have been a bit more mentally strong and trusted myself more, and I know that for next time.”

More assured than your average 17-year-old, Kaufhold knows that 2024 is just around the corner.

But for now, she is taking a moment to let it all soak in.

“I'm so thankful for everyone in Lancaster and even all over Pennsylvania that have supported me," Kaufhold says. “It's crazy to think that a whole bunch of people watched that I don't even know. I figured it would just be my family and friends, but down the street (from my parent's house), there was a sign outside that said 'Go Casey!' and I was like, ‘I don't even know who lives in that house!’ It's awesome to see all the support and small-town love that's going around.”