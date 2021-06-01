Casey Kaufhold’s recurve archery aptitude and dedication have already carried her to the World Cup and the Pan-American Games. They’ve earned her medals and recognition on national and international stages.
Tuesday, they helped the 17-year-old Lancastrian earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.
Kaufhold held a lead throughout U.S.A. Archery’s four-stage Olympic trials, accumulating 181.25 points and holding off a field that included Mackenzie Brown (158.25 points) and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez (105.75) for the one available women’s spot on the U.S. roster. Her score of 682 in Sunday’s stage four ranking round set a junior world record and a national record at 70 meters.
The final two stages of the trials, held in Salt Lake City from May 23 through Tuesday, included ranking rounds, team round simulations, round-robin match play and elimination rounds.
Brady Ellison, from Glendale, Arizona, earned the lone spot on the men’s roster. The U.S. could earn the right to send full teams of three to Tokyo at a final qualifying tournament in Paris scheduled for June 18-21.
Then a Conestoga Valley sophomore, Kaufhold — the daughter of Rob and Carole Kaufhold, who own Lancaster Archery Supply — traveled to Lima, Peru, in the summer of 2019 to compete for Team USA in the Pan American Games.
She brought home two gold medals. Last year, she'd hoped her next big international competition would be the Tokyo Olympics. However, the event was postponed by COVID-19, so Kaufhold had to adjust her sights to this summer instead.