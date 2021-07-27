After a schedule change due to the weather, Lancaster County archer Casey Kaufhold resumes her Olympic competition tonight in the women's individual event. The 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School student will take on Spain's Ines de Velasco in the round of 64.

The Kaufhold-de Velasco match is set to begin at 11:06 p.m. EDT. Originally set for Monday, the match day and time was changed because high winds and rain were expected as a result of a typhoon, according to NBCNewYork.com.

Archery schedule and results from Olympics.com

The archery competition will be televised by the USA Network beginning at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Here's from Olympics.com is the Olympics TV schedule, including NBC, Peacock, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo

Thus far in the Tokyo Olympics, Kaufhold was 17th in the women's individual ranking round and was part of the U.S. team that lost to Russia in the women's team quarterfinals.