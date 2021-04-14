A Lancaster County teen archer is hoping to earn a spot on Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, according to a report by WGAL.

Casey Kaufhold, 17, will compete in the Olympic trials to earn the sole spot as the top women’s recurve archer in the U.S., according to the report.

"I definitely feel hopeful and eager to finally say it's happening because I've been training for so long, and it's my biggest goal right now," Kaufhold told WGAL.

Her path to the Tokyo Games, set to open July 23, began in earnest this past weekend with the resumption of the United States Archery Team Qualifier Series after a one-year hiatus. Kaufhold competed at the Arizona Cup in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday. She began by blowing past the rest of the recurve women’s division, coming out 20 points clear the rest of the field with a strong 668 on the opening day. On Sunday, Kaufhold went head to head with Mackenzie Brown for the event championship. Kaufhold staked an early 4-0 lead aftera miss by Brown, but Brown rallied and the two also went to a one-arrow shootoff, which Kaufhold won.

Next up on the USAT trail is the Easton Foundations Gator Cup in Newberry, Florida, on May 7-10.

Kaufhold, a high school junior, first took up archery as a young girl and quickly began moving up the ranks, WGAL said. She initially had her sights set on the 2020 Olympics until the games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was hard to just have motivation when you didn't know what was coming next, but I tried my hardest to keep training up, and I think I did a good job of that," she said in the report.

Even with the pandemic, Kaufhold continued practicing and even competed some last summer.

"I really knew that the Olympics was the one thing that I want most in life, and so I just woke up every morning and thought that thought and that's why I still kept shooting my bow even though I didn't know when I could compete," she told WGAL.

Kaufhold has already shot on the stage in Tokyo, where Olympic competitions will take place just 100 days from now, and can visualize a victory there, according to the report.

"I think seeing that is a big advantage because I can visualize myself winning that gold medal in my head," she said.