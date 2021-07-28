Lancaster archer Casey Kaufhold completed her Olympic competition going 1-1 in the women's individual event Tuesday night EDT.

Kaufhold beat Spain's Ines de Velasco in the round of 64 before falling in her next match and being eliminated by Japan's Ren Hawakaya early Wednesday afternoon Tokyo time.

Kaufhold, who is 17, was ranked 17th going into the individual competition as a result of her performance in the preliminary round.

Previously the Conestoga Valley High School student was part of the U.S. women's team that reached the quarterfinals before losing to Russia.

Here are the box scores from Kaufhold's matches from Olympics.com

Casey Kaufhold 7, Ines de Velasco 3

Ren Hawakaya 6, Casey Kaufhold 2

Kaufhold's teammate Mackenzie Brown is one of 16 archers left in the competition. She will compete 8:43 p.m. EDT Thursday (9:43 a.m. Tokyo time)

The other U.S. women's archer, Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez, like Kaufhold, went 1-1, in her matches and was also eliminated.

Complete Olympic archery schedule and results.