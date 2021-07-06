Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock superstar Bruce Springsteen, is headed to the Tokyo Olympics. Jessica will be one of four members of the U.S equestrian show jumping team.

Springsteen, 29, will ride 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve at the games, as reported by CNN.com.

Springsteen was an alternate at the 2012 London Olympics. She did not make the team for the 2016 Rio Olympics, accordng to ESPN.com.

Others on the 2021 U.S. team are Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward.