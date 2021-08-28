It was never a question that Boyd Martin would compete in some form. As the son of Olympians, sports were a core part of his life.

So, at 11 years old, when he stumbled across equestrian sports through a pony club in Sydney, Australia, he was all in.

“I’m just lucky that I found horses and I was pretty good at it,” Martin said. “Right from a young age, I knew exactly what I wanted to do. When you’re a teenager and you have one goal that you’re driven and inspired to do, it’s actually pretty simple. You wake up every morning, you got a passion for it, you’re excited.”

Flash forward about 20 years, Martin, 41, took part in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, his third Olympic competition. He and teammate Phillip Dutton travelled from Chester County to compete as part of the US equestrian team.

Dutton and Martin, with Doug Payne, finished in sixth place for the team eventing competition. Individually, Martin finished 20th with Dutton close behind placing 21st.

“I went over there thinking I could be very, very competitive,” Martin said. “Sadly, it was just one of those competitions where the stars didn’t align for me.”

Both riders train in eventing which is an equestrian category where a horse and rider compete across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. For dressage events, competitors perform a series of predetermined movements from memory. Cross-country events test endurance and show jumping normally includes a set of obstacles to jump in a set time period.

Despite their disappointing outing this time, Martin nor Dutton don’t plan on this being their last competition.

“The good thing with equestrian sports is you don’t age out,” Martin said. “I’m 41-years old now and I still don’t think I’ve reached my peak.”

Dutton, 57, was the oldest US athlete in the Olympics and he doesn’t plan on stopping there.

“I’ve got no plans to retire so let’s see what happens,” he said.

The Australia to US equestrian pipeline

Martin and Dutton both train from wide-open Pennsylvania farms in Chester County, but that’s not all they have in common; the two riders hail from Australia originally.

Dutton moved to the US thirty years ago to experience a more competitive sporting environment, with the goal of eventually returning to Australia.

“Basically, I got settled here and never left,” Dutton said. “Once I got here, I realized it takes a long time to establish yourself and your career… One thing led to another and I’m still here.”

America had a similar appeal to Martin.

“I felt like there was more out there in the world,” he said. “One day I decided to get on a cargo plane with a horse and come all the way to the other side of the world and compete in America. As soon as I got here, I fell in love with the country and I knew this was the place for me.”

In 2006, Dutton became an American citizen so he could represent the US in competitions like the Pan American Games and the Olympics. He competed for the US Olympic equestrian team in 2008, 2012 and 2016. At the Rio de Janeiro Games, he earned an individual bronze medal with horse Mighty Nice.

Martin competed with Dutton in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. His mother had US citizenship which gave him a dual citizenship that allowed him to compete soon after his move in 2007.

“Coming to America, it’s almost a novelty,” he said. “Brand new places, new people brand new horses. It’s very exciting. It’s like reinventing yourself halfway through your career.”

His mother, Toy Dorgan, competed for the US as a speed skater in the women’s 3000 meters in the 1968 Winter Olympics. Ross Martin, his father, competed the same year for Australia as a cross-country skier.

Growing up, Martin said sports were more important than academics. From an early age, he was dedicated to excelling as an athlete.

“To be quite honest, I was a terrible student,” Martin said. “I was lucky to finish high school.”

But he woke up every day ready to train.

They’re not horsing around

During the Olympics, Dutton said he trained all day, every day. With equestrian events, the rider not only has to train himself, but the horse as well.

Horses, however, tire. He did not ride the horse he competed with, Z, the entire time he was training.

Instead, people send him horses to train and compete with. Through his business Phillip Dutton Eventing, he trains horses and riders alike from his farm in West Grove.

In fact, he trained Martin. Since then, Martin began operating his own farm in Cochranville with his wife Silva. There, like Dutton, he coaches several other riders and keeps his schedule busy by competing almost every weekend.

That training and coaching, as well as raising his two sons, takes a lot of energy.

“To be honest, I’ve got two young boys that are three and six years old and that’s absolutely exhausting compared to training horses,” Martin said.

Luckily, he said, he has a 100-acre farm for the boys to run around on — and of course, spend time with the horses.

“Our whole life is horses,” Martin said. “My downtime is usually working on the farm and hanging out with my kids.”

Training and competing is in his blood. And he's not done yet.

“I feel like I’ve still got plenty left in the tank,” he said. “I’m still loving the sport and still fired up and excited to wake up every day and put the work in… I think the next 10 or 15 years of my career will be my best.”

