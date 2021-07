Casey Kaufhold begins her quest for an Olympic medal tonight (Friday morning in Japan) at the Tokyo Games. The Lancaster County native will start by competing in the women's individual qualifying round.

The Olympic archery competition has men's and women's individual competitions, a mixed division and team tournaments.

Here's a link to a TV schedule from NBColympics.com that shows the day, the time and which NBC entity will televise the archery events.

The archery competition concludes July 31.