Kim Glass

Glass was born on Aug. 18, 1984.

A Conestoga Valley grad, Glass was part of the U.S. women's volleyball team which earned a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In addition to volleyball, Glass has been a personal trainer, coach, motivational speaker and model, including posing for Sports Illustrated' s Swim Suit issue.

Glass, who now lives in Los Angeles, was in the news in July when she was attacked by a homeless man wielding a metal pipe. Glass' suffered an injury to her left eye, which was swollen shut, and a large cut on her nose.

Glass had multiple fractures around her eye but said her vision will fully recover.

She played collegiate volleyball at the University of Arizona. While with the Wildcats, she was National Freshman of the Year in 2002, a three-time All-American outside hitter, and was named All-Pac-10 four times, according to the University of Arizona website. She was also on the conference All-Academic team in 2003 and 2004.

Her 2,151 career kills in first for the Wildcats and third for the PAC 12. She also holds the Wildcat record with 162 aces.

In 2005 she led the conference in kills (625), attacks (1,508), kills average (5.48) points (727.5) and points per game (6.38).

