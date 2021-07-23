American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won't permit her mother to accompany her to Tokyo as a personal care assistant, according to the Associated Press.

Meyers, who swam collegiately for F&M, won three won three gold medals at the last Paralympics in Rio. She has also won two ESPY awards.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder. Meyers said the USOPC approved her mother as her assistant at all international meets since 2017, as reported by AP.

The USOPC said the decision was because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in increased restrictions on the U.S. delegation size.