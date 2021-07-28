The Lancaster Barnstormers' Blake Gailen is participating in the Tokyo Olympics. The outfielder is a member of the Israel baseball team.

Gailen, a California native, previously played for Team Israel during Olympic qualifying and at the World Baseball Classic.

Here's video of Gailen talking about Israel qualifying for the Olympics.

Team Israel is one of six baseball teams participating in the Tokyo games. Israel is in Group B with the U.S. and South Korea.

The Dominican Republic, Japan and Mexico are in Group A.

Team Israel begins Olympic play Thursday with a game vs. South Korea, 6 a.m. EDT.

Here's Gailen with his teammates when they qualified and at the Olympic opening ceremony.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/BaVHNSIqdY — Nick Rickles (@NickRickles) July 23, 2021

The U.S and Israel are scheduled to play Friday, 6 a.m. EDT.

The U.S will finish their opening-round playing South Korea Saturday, 6 a.m. EDT.

The first-round results determine the remaining schedule.

Here's a link explaining the Olympics tournament's baseball format and the Olympic baseball schedule, both from NBCOlympics.com.

Here's a link to streaming services to watch Olympic baseball live. The games also can be accessed with the NBCSports App.

On network TV, most of the baseball contests will be covered with highlights and not full games. He's is he network TV schedule for the Olympics.