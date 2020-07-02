Longines at the 144th Kentucky Derby

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LONGINES - Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, American Olympic figure skaters and TV commentators, walk the Kentucky Derby red carpet, Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Longines, the Swiss watch manufacturer known for its luxury timepieces, is the Official Watch and Timekeeper of the 144th annual Kentucky Derby. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Longines/AP Images)

 Diane Bondareff

Today's sports celeb birthday  -- July 2

Johnny Weir

Weir, who lived in Quarryville until middle school when he moved to Delaware to train as a figure skater, finished fifth at the 2006 and sixth at the 2010 Olympics.

He won the U.S. championship three times and took third place at the 2008 World Championships.

He now does commentary for figure skating, the Kentucky Derby and has appeared on a variety of cable and Netflix television series.

Sign up for our newsletter

Here's Weir skating to Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" at an exhibition in 2010.