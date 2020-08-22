The argument for an attempt to conduct a fall high school sports season seems sound.

Recreational and club sports have been played in Pennsylvania for most of the summer, with spectators in many cases, with minimal COVID-19 issues and no breakouts.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and its member schools generally appear to have done their homework and worked hard to ensure, to the extent possible, the health and safety of the participants.

Letting the games begin is clearly the will of the people, and anyone who disagrees - at the individual, school, league and even district level - can and should opt out at any time.

Where we are is perfectly fine. How we got here is less so. What comes next is at least problematic.

Start here: Who, if anyone, will be able to watch games?

The PIAA would like the office of Gov. Tom Wolf to come off its current position:

“All sports-related activities must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 or fewer people for indoor activity, 250 or fewer people for outdoor activity) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law,’’ the policy on the Wolf Administration’s web site reads.

“Visitors and spectators are prohibited from attending in-person sports-related activities.”

That seems straightforward, and the PIAA directors believe the previous sentence applies literally as of this moment.

Scrolling down a bit in Wolf’s guidelines, however, you come to, “Guidance for Caregivers and Spectators,’’ including recommendations about mask-wearing, social distancing and the like, and the following:

“Non-essential visitors, spectators, and volunteers should be limited when possible, …’’

Limited is not eliminated.

Most outdoor high school events could be conducted within the 250-person limit mentioned above. There is apparent room for negotiation here. In June, Wolf’s health department was prepared to shut down the annual series of outdoor car shows and automotive flea markets that bring tens of thousands of enthusiasts to the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Then a deal was made, which both sides acknowledged but were otherwise legally prohibited from commenting upon, and the shows went on, with crowds limited to 20,000 (!) at a time.

(Wolf is now see as THE villain in this whole business, especially since he seemed welcoming to sports when he announced his “return to green,’’ reopening plan in June.

But all he’s said lately is he recommends not playing until at least Jan. 1, because he doesn’t think it’s safe. He’s repeatedly said it’s only a recommendation, because it’s not his call to make. He could well be right about the first part of that, and the second part - it’s not his call - is just a fact.

Also, some excellent reporting by pennlive.com last week unearthed evidence that the PIAA wasn’t as blindsided by Wolf’s recommendation as we’ve been led to believe.

Meanwhile, Friday, the State House Republican caucus introduced a bill that would “authorize,’’ school districts to decide whether to hold extracurricular activities.

So: Noted fans of small government, who bemoan their opponents "playing politics with a virus,'' approve a law allowing something that's already guaranteed.

And the legislature won’t even consider that bill until, at the earliest, Aug. 31, when the decision to play, in almost all cases, will already have been made.

Ain’t that America? Digression over.)

It’s not just the spectator issue, by a long shot. There’s liability, at least as big and intractable as the spectator thing. There are potentially varying health and safety standards.

Some schools (Reading, Harrisburg, the entire School District of Philadelphia, at al) have already opted out of fall. How many more? What if those schools want to try football in 2021?

The Reading Eagle’s Mike Drago reported Saturday that two Reading football players have already announced transfers to Berks Catholic. How many of those stories can we expect in the coming weeks?

Remember when covering sports meant covering games?

Now it’s politics and culture and science and legality and way, way more questions than answers.