Citing health concerns over COVID-19 Monday, University of Pennsylvania officials announced the cancellation of the 2020 Penn Relays scheduled to run April 23-25.

The annual event, which draws high school, college and professional athletes from across the United States and internationally, held its 125th consecutive installment in April 2019.

In a press release issued Monday, Penn announced plans to host a substitute track and field meet in late May or early June, "a one-day event designed to provide the opportunity for youth, high school, and open runners to persevere and enjoy a competitive and festive atmosphere which they might have missed this spring."

The Penn Relays events in and around Franklin Field have been a staple in the spring track and field schedule for Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes and alumni. Last year, seven Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes qualified for individual competition, and 24 relay teams competed, including Warwick's 4x100-meter relay team, which advanced to and won the Northeast final.

Among last year's underclassmen competing in individual events at the Penn Relays, Manheim Township's Sydney Horn finished second in the girls pole vault as a junior, and Cedar Crest's Gwyneth Young finished fifth in the 3,000-meter run as a sophomore.

Penn officials announced that ticket orders for the 2020 Penn Relays would be credited to the 2021 meet scheduled for April 22-24 with refunds available by request.

