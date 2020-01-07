When will a pro team from Philadelphia win a championship? What are the odds more than one Philly team will win a title? And what about Pittsburgh? What are the odds the Steelers, Pirates or Penguins will be crowned?
A betting website, SportsBetting Dime.com, has set the odds for all of those scenarios for each team and city with a MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA team.
Philly's odds are 3-1 to win a pro championship in any of the big four sports for the 2019-20 NBA and NHL seasons the 2020 MLB season or one of the next two Super Bowls (Super Bowl LIV next month or SB LV in 2021).
Pittsburgh teams are 13-2 to win a title.
Philly has the seventh-best odds to win a championship, while Pittsburgh has the 14th best. Los Angeles at 1-2 has the best chance to have a team from its city crowned, according to the oddsmakers.
Odds for Philadelphia teams to win more than one championship in those seasons are 27-1, which is sixth-best. Pittsburgh chances to take two titles is 130-1, which ranks 14th.
The over/under for which year a Philadelphia team will win a championship is 2022.5, which is ranks seventh. Pittsburgh over/under for a crown is 2023.5, which is 11th best.
And which Philadelphia team will be the first to win the next championship? The Sixers have the best odds at 2-1, followed by the Phillies (5-2), Eagles (4-1) and Flyers (9-2).
Odds for the Pittsburgh team with the best shot to win the next championship were not offered.