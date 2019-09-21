ATGLEN — Octorara's offense needed just two plays from scrimmage to find the end zone on Friday night. After a 3-yard gain by Mike Trainor, Jansen Schempp rumbled his way through the defense for a 67-yard touchdown.
It would prove to be that kind of night for host Octorara, which scored on all but two of its possessions, racking up 299 yards and six touchdowns on the ground to roll past rival Pequea Valley 44-7 and defend its Brave Bowl title.
“Our whole mindset was to come out here and work on our offense and get better at what we do,” said Octorara coach Jed King, whose squad was held to just six points in a loss at Elco last week. “We performed really well, we were intense the whole time. Defensively, we were flying around and creating havoc in the backfield. The goal this week was to execute and we did that.”
While the offense marched down the field, Octorara's defense made sure Pequea Valley struggled.
After going three and out on the first possession of the game, Pequea Valley got a big run down the right side from Andrew Weaver to move the ball across midfield. Two plays later, however, Octorara (2-2 L-L, 2-3 overall) forced a fumble and lineman Aidan Ross fell on the ball to set up Devon DeJesus’ 8-yard score.
Pequea Valley (0-4, 0-5) struggled to gain a combined 73 yards of offense in the first half, losing big chunks of ground due to three sacks, including Logan Forte's tackle that resulted in a loss of 13 yards. Forte also had a big game on the other side of the ball, matching Schempp with a pair of rushing touchdowns each.
Schempp’s second score came with seven minutes left in the third quarter, putting Octorara up 38-0 before Haydyn Wrigley crossed the goal line early in the fourth quarter.
Pequea Valley tried to rally, but a fourth and 10 forced yet another punt. PV’s offense wasn’t off the field for long, however, as Octorara fumbled the punt and PV took over on the 15-yard-line.
Collin Bailey hit Collin Rohrer for a 19-yard gain and Antonio Lazar powered in from 3 yards out for Pequea Valley’s fourth touchdown this season.
Pequea Valley couldn’t get any closer, and Octorara’s Ryan Kernan halted another drive with a diving interception inside the 20. That sealed Octorara’s third straight Brave Bowl title, and the team’s seventh in the 10 years of the matchup.
“We’re always pumped to play it,” King said of the Brave Bowl. “This is Friday night football at its best for Octorara. We love this rivalry and it’s always a battle.”