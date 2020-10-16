After a close loss in Week Four against Elco, Octorara bounced back with a 49-27 win on the road over Pequea Valley in the 11th annual “Brave Bowl” on Friday night.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win marked Octorara’s fourth consecutive Brave Bowl victory since 2017. Overall, Octorara is up 8-3 in the series, which began in 2010.

COVID-19 shutdown

Last week, Pequea Valley closed two of its schools, the high school and Intermediate school, because of an outbreak of COVID-19. The shutdown forced PV to postpone a Week Four matchup against Annville-Cleona until Nov. 6.

Although both schools reopened Oct. 14, it remained to be seen how an impromptu bye week, and plenty of lost practice time, would affect Pequea Valley’s student-athletes.

Turning point

Late in the second quarter, Weston Stoltzfus connected with Michael Trainor on a 23-yard touchdown catch-and-run to send Octorara into intermission up 20-14.

Out of halftime, Stoltzfus threw two key touchdowns (a 30-yarder to Corey Diantonio and a 25-yard to Caleb Rising) to seat PV’s fate.

Key statistics

Octorara’s top playmakers —Trainor (more than 200 yards and two scores on the ground, plus a touchdown reception), Stoltzfus (9 of 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns with an interception), and Ryan Kernan (a 33-yard interception return for a score) — were able to kick-start its Wing-T attack and rack up over 500 total yards of offense.

Led by Nate Fisher (11 of 22 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions), Tony Lazar (16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown), and Carter Rohrer (a 62-yard interception return for a score), Pequea Valley seemed to benefit from some recovery time, but the Braves were still unable to mount a comeback in the second half.

PV amassed 176 yards of total offense.

Up next

Pequea Valley will visit Northern Lebanon, while Octorara travels to Annville-Cleona.