After a close loss in Week Four against Elco, Octorara bounced back with a 49-27 win on the road over Pequea Valley in the 11th annual “Brave Bowl” on Friday night.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win marked Octorara’s fourth consecutive Brave Bowl victory since 2017. Overall, Octorara is up 8-3 in the series, which began in 2010.

COVID-19 shutdown

Last week, Pequea Valley closed two of its schools, the high school and Intermediate school, because of an outbreak of COVID-19. The shutdown forced PV to postpone a Week Four matchup against Annville-Cleona until Nov. 6.

Although both schools reopened Oct. 14, it remained to be seen how an impromptu bye week, and plenty of lost practice time, would affect PV’s student-athletes.

Turning point

Late in the second quarter, Weston Stoltzfus connected with Mike Trainor on a 23-yard touchdown catch-and-run to send Octorara into intermission up 20-14.

Out of halftime, Stoltzfus threw two key touchdowns — a 30-yarder to Corey Diantonio and a 25-yard to Caleb Rising — to seal PV’s fate.

Key statistics

Octorara’s top playmakers — Trainor (more than 200 yards and two scores on the ground, plus a touchdown reception), Stoltzfus (9 of 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns with an interception) and Ryan Kernan (a 33-yard interception return for a score) — were able to kick-start its Wing-T attack and rack up more than 500 total yards of offense.

Led by Nate Fisher (11 of 22 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions), Tony Lazar (16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown) and Carter Rohrer (who had a 62-yard interception return for a score), PV seemed to benefit from some recovery time, but the Braves were still unable to mount a comeback in the second half.

PV amassed 176 yards of total offense.

Up next

Pequea Valley will visit Northern Lebanon, while Octorara travels to Annville-Cleona.