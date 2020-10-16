After a close loss in Week Four against Elco, Octorara bounced back with a 49-27 win on the road over Pequea Valley in the 11th annual “Brave Bowl” on Friday night.
The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win marked Octorara’s fourth consecutive Brave Bowl victory since 2017. Overall, Octorara is up 8-3 in the series, which began in 2010.
COVID-19 shutdown
Last week, Pequea Valley closed two of its schools, the high school and Intermediate school, because of an outbreak of COVID-19. The shutdown forced PV to postpone a Week Four matchup against Annville-Cleona until Nov. 6.
Although both schools reopened Oct. 14, it remained to be seen how an impromptu bye week, and plenty of lost practice time, would affect PV’s student-athletes.
Turning point
Late in the second quarter, Weston Stoltzfus connected with Mike Trainor on a 23-yard touchdown catch-and-run to send Octorara into intermission up 20-14.
Out of halftime, Stoltzfus threw two key touchdowns — a 30-yarder to Corey Diantonio and a 25-yard to Caleb Rising — to seal PV’s fate.
Key statistics
Octorara’s top playmakers — Trainor (more than 200 yards and two scores on the ground, plus a touchdown reception), Stoltzfus (9 of 10 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns with an interception) and Ryan Kernan (a 33-yard interception return for a score) — were able to kick-start its Wing-T attack and rack up more than 500 total yards of offense.
Led by Nate Fisher (11 of 22 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions), Tony Lazar (16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown) and Carter Rohrer (who had a 62-yard interception return for a score), PV seemed to benefit from some recovery time, but the Braves were still unable to mount a comeback in the second half.
PV amassed 176 yards of total offense.
Up next
Pequea Valley will visit Northern Lebanon, while Octorara travels to Annville-Cleona.