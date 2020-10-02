On the road at Columbia on Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four first-place meeting of unbeaten football teams, Octorara came from behind to tie the game with less than five minutes left.

To add an exclamation point, the Braves then got the game-winning score with just more than two minutes remaining to top the Crimson Tide, 27-20.

“This team has fire,” Octorara quarterback Weston Stoltzfus said. “I love this team. We’ve got grit and determination and we wanted to come back and win.”

It made up for last year’s meeting, a 52-49 Columbia win.

“Last year’s game was going through my mind,” Stoltzfus said. “We lost by three points last year. We didn’t want that again.”

With the victory, the Braves (2-0 league, 3-0 overall) have now won their first three games to open a season for the first time since 2011. It sets up a titanic clash with undefeated Elco (2-0, 3-0) in Atglen next week.

First half

Columbia twice got to within Octorara’s 22-yard line, but came up with no points before finally putting the game’s first points on the board when junior quarterback Robert Footman Jr. dropped back, didn’t see any options, tucked the ball and took off to the left side, broke a tackle and went 43 yards for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

Octorara tied it just before the half on a 9-play, 65-yard drive capped by Mike Trainor's 1-yard plunge.

Columbia’s defense bunched around the line of scrimmage to hold the Braves’ Wing-T offense to 57 rushing yards in the opening half, forcing Octorara to go to the air, with QB Stoltzfus getting 117 of his 143 passing yards in the first two quarters.

Second half

The Tide (1-1, 2-1) and the Braves traded scores to open the first half. Columbia later took its final lead of the night when Footman (13 of 21 for 234 passing yards; 11 carries for 48 yards, three total TDs) connected with wide receiver Keegan Zink (five catches for 129 yards, two TDs) for a 61-yard score to go up 20-13 with 8:45 remaining.

Octorara tied it at 20-20 with 4:29 left on Ryan Kernan's 20-yard rushing score.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kernan, Octorara's kicker, purposely squibbed it down the middle. The ball took a hop and deflected off two Columbia players before being recovered by Octorara’s Zion Peters at the Tide's 25-yard line.

“They had a couple big returns on us and I didn’t want to set them up with good field position,” Octorara 13th-year coach Jed King said. “So I said, ‘Kick it on the field as hard as you can and let’s just run down the field and not give them time to pick it up. If it’s on the ground, it’s hard to pick it up.’ That’s why the ball bounced our way. That’s how football is. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t. We took advantage of it.”

Six plays later, Stoltzfus (7 of 17 for 143 passing yards; eight carries for 77 yards, two TDs) ran a designed QB-keeper out of the shotgun for the game-winning, 6-yard TD run with 2:17 left.

The Braves’ run game churned out 215 yards after halftime.

Up next

Octorara hosts Elco next Friday, while Columbia travels to Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-3).