Maddy Cracknell’s story has so many layers, it’s nearly impossible to pick a jumping-off point.

A sophomore at Octorara, she is a dual-sport athlete, but not in two sports you’d normally link together — basketball and equestrian. She’s quite accomplished in the latter.

Cracknell’s competition horse might also ring a few bells, especially if you’re a horse racing buff: Commanding Curve, the morning-line 50-1 longshot and eventual runner-up to California Chrome in the 2014 Kentucky Derby, now calls Cochranville home. The 9-year-old gelding has been Cracknell’s competition companion for the last two years.

And this: Cracknell competes in those two sports, and shines in equestrian — while riding a notable horse — having overcome a pair of open-heart surgeries. Born with a heart defect, she had surgery to replace an atrioventricular valve when she was just 6 weeks old, and she had surgery to replace a pulmonary valve at age 8.

Cracknell is slated for a third open-heart surgery within the next three years to replace another pulmonary valve.

“I had the second surgery when I was in second grade,” she said. “I don’t remember being nervous. But I do remember it being rough on me.”

Cracknell has rebounded splendidly, starting her riding career when she was 3, and picking up basketball in seventh grade. Cracknell played in 20 varsity games for Octorara this season, chipping in 2.0 points a game. But it’s the equestrian circuit where she is making the biggest waves.

Cracknell earned multiple victories competing in local eventing competitions last summer, and she qualified for the year-ending American Eventing Championships in Lexington, Kentucky. Eventing consists of dressage, show jumping and cross country events, and Cracknell competes against riders in her age bracket.

And she’s never once let her heart issues hold her back. In fact, it’s only fueled her fire to compete on the basketball court, and especially in the equestrian arena.

“I could never just sit in the house,” Cracknell said. “I always have to be out doing something. I’m going to keep going and keep pushing myself as long as I can.”

Cracknell should be a couple of weeks into the new equestrian season, but those events have all been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. For now, she rides Commanding Curve on the property around her home in Cochranville, and she huddles with her instructor, renowned rider and competitor Lillian Heard, for lessons and drills.

“It was really nice to find Curve,” Cracknell said. “We’ve been able to accomplish so much together.”

Commanding Curve also raced in the Belmont Stakes and in the Travers Stakes — and amassed more than $609,000 in earnings with two victories in 16 career starts — before he was retired to Fair Hill Stables in Maryland. That’s where Cracknell and her family found him, and the rest is history.

“There are a lot of people out there who have gone through what I’ve gone through who can’t do a lot, or who might be scared to try things,” Cracknell said, “but you just have to go out and do it. I know my limitations, and I’ll slow down sometimes and take breaks. I push myself harder than I probably should, but that’s the way I’ve always been.”

On the basketball court, and especially riding tall atop Commanding Curve, carving out her own niche in the equestrian world.