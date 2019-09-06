ATGLEN — Octorara put its defense to the test at home on Friday night against Northern Lebanon and passed with flying colors.
The Braves held visiting Northern Lebanon to minus-1 yards rushing in both the first and third quarters on their way to a 35-0 victory in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football action.
Octorara broke it open with three touchdowns in the third quarter and coasted with the mercy rule in effect for the fourth.
Turning point: James Taylor rushed around the left end for a 15-yard touchdown just before the halftime gun to turn it into a two-touchdown advantage. Octorara put it away for good in the third quarter when it scored two touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage midway through the third quarter.
Stars of the game: There were plenty of players on Octorara’s defense worthy of accolades with three sacks, an interception and two batted passes from the unit. However, the quarterback/running back tandem of Nick Mattingly and Jansen Schempp combined to rush for 152 yards, three touchdowns and 18 yards passing.
Under the radar: Taylor, Octorara’s big playmaker, rushed the ball just three times, but picked up 47 yards and scored on a 15-yard, flight of the bumblebee-style run through Northern Lebanon’s defense.
Up next: Octorara (1-2) continues Section Three play Friday night when it travels to Elco, which beat the Braves 21-14 last season. Northern Lebanon (0-3) looks to get back on a winning track when it hosts Annville-Cleona on Friday. The Little Dutchmen won last year’s tilt between the teams by a 62-13 count.