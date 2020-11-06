ATGLEN — Mike Trainor rushed for two touchdowns, and quarterback Weston Stoltzfus ran in one from 70 yards as Octorara knocked off McCaskey 27-10 in nonleague football action on Friday night.

With the victory, Octorara, out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Section Four, closed out a solid 2020 season with a 6-2 record.

Meanwhile, the loss was the 25th in a row for a young McCaskey squad as it fell to 0-8 this season.

Turning point

Stoltzfus ran for his 70-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half to make it 27-0 and end any thought of a late McCaskey rally.

Star of the game

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stoltzfus threw for 108 yards — all in the first half — after connecting on 6 of 11 passes.

Key statistic

Octorara’s defense held McCaskey to just 25 yards rushing in the first half, while holding its air attack to four completions on 15 attempts with two interceptions.

Up next

McCaskey looks to salvage its season next Friday when it travels to Millersville to face Penn Manor in a makeup of a postponed L-L League Section One game. Last season, Penn Manor beat McCaskey, 61-20.