WEST CHESTER — Octorara was scheduled to host Garden Spot on Friday night, but in what has become an all-too-common development this season, a COVID-19 quarantine for the Spartans forced the the game to be canceled.

So the Braves scrambled to find a replacement game. Landing on the docket was a quick trip to West Chester Henderson — to that point winless this season.

Earlier this fall, the Braves had feasted on turnovers, but in this game, their own turnovers became their downfall. Turning the ball over three times, Octorara helped hand Henderson its first win this season, 24-6.

The biggest blow for Octorara came on an attempted punt, when the ball sailed over Ryan Kernan’s head. He scooped up the ball and attempted to force a punt, but it was blocked and returned for a 7-yard TD by Mark Gunther.

Key to the game

Two interceptions and the costly fumble led to the Braves’ demise.

Star of the game

Henderson’s Thomas Washington was the game’s leading rusher with 102 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries.

Up next

Octorara will host McCaskey on Friday.